Modern apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex

We offer comfortable apartments with different layouts (from one to three bedrooms).

The residence consists of four buildings (two 15-storey and two 13-storey) and features a gym, a swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room, a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds and green areas, a garage for 157 cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the European part of Istanbul, near international schools, five minutes away from E-5 Highway, ten minutes from TEM Highway, three kilometers from a metrobus station.

  • pharmacy - 260 m
  • supermarket - 300 m
  • bus stop - 350 m
  • sports complex - 450 m
  • hospital - 2.5 km
  • park - 3.5 km
  • westn marina - 10 km
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novita Deluxe Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€207,312
Residential complex VERA LIFE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€93,981
Residential complex RESIDENCE INN DELUXIA
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€184,277
Residential complex Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
€79,000
Residential quarter Beautiful Alanya Tosmur Apartment with sea view
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€117,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€327,130
Agency: TRANIO
We offer bright apartments with spacious balconies and picturesque views. The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa area, a fitness center, a sauna, a steam room and a Turkish bath, kids' playgrounds, a small cinema, games rooms, a parking, video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings (3.80 m) "Smart home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the center of Kadıköy, near metro and metrobus stations, Eurasia Tunnel and the airport, universities and hospitals.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v rayone s horoshimi plyazhami - Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€128,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 138 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey
Guengoeren, Turkey
from
€399,724
Agency: TRANIO
We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea. The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the district at the border of the old town and the new part of Istanbul. Hospital - 3.4 km School - 550 meters Tram stop - 550 meters Metro station - 2.3 km International Airport - 45 km Shopping mall - 450 meters
