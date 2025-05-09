  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe
  4. Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maltepe area.

Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maltepe area.

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$290,000
11
ID: 26122
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1195
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Business class
    2025
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A unique project embodying modern architecture and luxurious design located in Maltepe on the Asian side of the city.

The complex is a few steps away from the metro and Piazza shopping center, everything you need is nearby - from schools and hospitals to restaurants and entertainment centers. Easy access to everything: roads, highways and public transport, makes it an ideal place for your comfortable life.

The complex is a project of three blocks up to 14 floors high, located on a plot of 13,412 m2, a total of 698 apartments of various layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area from 56 m2 to 106 m2.

First payment: 35%.
Zero% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna
Turkish hamam
Gym
Gardens and walking paths
Children's playground
Social areas
Parking
24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey

