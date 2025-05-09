Residential complex Luxury apartments in Maltepe area.

A unique project embodying modern architecture and luxurious design located in Maltepe on the Asian side of the city.
The complex is a few steps away from the metro and Piazza shopping center, everything you need is nearby - from schools and hospitals to restaurants and entertainment centers. Easy access to everything: roads, highways and public transport, makes it an ideal place for your comfortable life.
The complex is a project of three blocks up to 14 floors high, located on a plot of 13,412 m2, a total of 698 apartments of various layouts 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 with an area from 56 m2 to 106 m2.
First payment: 35%.
Zero% installments until the end of construction.
Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2025.
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna
Turkish hamam
Gym
Gardens and walking paths
Children's playground
Social areas
Parking
24/7 security
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.