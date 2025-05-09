  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a meeting room close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Sisli, Turkey
;
20
ID: 22157
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sisli
  • Metro
    Osmanbey (~ 500 m)

About the complex

The complex infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Gym
  • Luxurious lobby
  • Roof garden
  • Security
  • Parking
  • Meeting room
  • Turkish bath

Completion - December, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bus station - 1 minute
  • Metro station - 15 minutes
  • Cevahir shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Trump Tower - 7 minutes
  • Taksim - 6 km
  • New Airport - 30 minutes

Location on the map

Sisli, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 300 meters from a metro station, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
$297,917
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a spa center at 80 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$162,540
Residential complex New Pearl of İstanbul- Project Beshiktash
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$699,000
Residential quarter Luxurious residential complex just 600 meters from the beach
Alanya, Turkey
from
$383,315
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool and gardens, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$953,006
Other complexes
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Residential complex ILKEM DIAMOND
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$188,799
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 18
Area 245 m²
1 real estate object 1
NEW PROJECT by ILKEM YAPI - LCD ILKEM DİAMOND ? ▪ Ľ Address: Turkey, Mersin, Mezitli ( city center ) ▪ Ľ Start of construction: 2022 ▪ Ľ End of construction: May 2024 ▪ Ľ Number of blocks: 2 ▪ Ľ Block A floors: 18 ▪ Ľ Block B floors: 18 ▪ ĽAll apartments are planned: 5 + 1 ▪ Ľ Number…
Developer
ILKEM YAPI
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$214,028
Why this property؟ The compound is within an investment zone witnesses rapid development in infrastructure projects. It has apartments with charming views of the city and Camlica Hill, the most prominent feature of the Anatolian side. It is close to Haydarpasha Train Station, Sabiha Interna…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Low-rise residence with a shopping mall and a hotel near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$221,699
The residence features a shopping mall and restaurants, a hotel, a security system, a parking. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near E-5 highway, 7 minutes walk from a metrobus station. Metrobus - 1 km Metro station - 1 km Highway - E-…
Agency
TRANIO
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
