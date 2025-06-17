  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Uskudar
  4. Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey

Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,20M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26411
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2461016
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar
  • Metro
    Altunizade (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Kısıklı (~ 600 m)

About the complex

The modern residential complex consists of 7 low-rise buildings.

Features:

  • walking areas
  • lounge areas
  • tennis court
  • basketball court
  • kids' playgrounds
  • terraces
  • indoor and outdoor swimming pools
  • sauna
  • steam baths
  • massage rooms
  • fitness center
  • indoor parking
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a central area of Istanbul, combining abundance of greenery, sea air, serenity and picturesque landscapes.

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
Residential complex New apartments in the developing area of Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$526,719
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$155,888
Residential complex Unique Project
Catalca Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$385,029
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Mevlana Halid Caddesi, Turkey
from
$297,406
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$1,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$288,762
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool kids' playground lounge area barbecue area parking kids' play room fitness center jacuzzi sauna lobby Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Cikcilli is a qui…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$473,310
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 16
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence with swimming pools at 750 meters from the sea, Kestel, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turkey
from
$362,685
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, lounge areas, wireless Internet, around-the-clock video surveillance. Completion - September, 30, 2023. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Spot lighting Ste…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications