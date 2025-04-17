  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a shopping area, Istanbul, Turkey

Çekmeköy, Turkey
from
$354,407
14/04/2025
$352,218
13/04/2025
$352,424
12/04/2025
$353,737
11/04/2025
$361,733
10/04/2025
$363,207
09/04/2025
$365,030
08/04/2025
$364,803
06/04/2025
$365,019
05/04/2025
$361,694
04/04/2025
$366,525
03/04/2025
$370,589
02/04/2025
$369,810
01/04/2025
$368,974
30/03/2025
$367,844
29/03/2025
$370,591
28/03/2025
$371,943
27/03/2025
$370,640
26/03/2025
$370,408
25/03/2025
$369,140
24/03/2025
$367,878
;
12
ID: 23658
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418257
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Çekmeköy

About the complex

The project features:

  • swimming pool
  • fitness center
  • cafe
  • shopping area

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes
  • Sabiha Gosen Airport - 25 minutes
  • 15 Temmuz Bridge - 25 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Çekmeköy, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back
