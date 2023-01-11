Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

from €185,000

Completion date: 2023

We are proud to present to our investors new project that will be located close to the city center, just 500m from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach. Start of construction was 11.01.2023. Compact 5-storey block with 16 apartments. Of these - 12 apartments of 1+1, 57m2 layout. (entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, combined bathroom and balcony) Prices from 185.000€ 4 duplex penthouses 2+1, 123-127m2. (entrance hall, living room, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony and terrace) Prices from 315.000€ All apartments will be commissioned with high-quality finishing: steel entrance door, floors made of high-quality ceramic tiles, plasterboard ceilings with spot ceiling lights, PVC windows with double glazing, installed cabinet kitchen furniture with granite work surface, installed plumbing and shower cabins. Thanks to its convenient location, all apartments offer panoramic views of the city, and penthouses will delight their owners with sea views!!! In the basement of the residential complex for your convenience will be sauna, fitness room, children's playroom, table tennis and comfortable seating area for gatherings with friends and neighbors. In addition, complex will have outdoor swimming pool with children's section and parking. Security will be provided by 24/7 video surveillance and installed video intercoms. Additional plus will be the presence of a central satellite TV and wireless Internet. Perfect for permanent residence. Within walking distance of supermarkets, shops, district polyclinic, school, kindergarten, children's playgrounds and sports grounds, banks and ATMs, as well as public transport stops. Great option for a comfortable vacation. Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of pure water, and its landscaped embankment, just 500m away. Alanya Water Park and the cable car are 750m away. In the immediate vicinity there are huge number of cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget. The most important thing!!! Purchase of an apartment in this project is suitable for obtaining a residence permit by Tapu or for applying for Turkish citizenship. It is possible to sell for cryptocurrency. Commissioning on 11.2023. Our managers will be happy to answer your questions and select a personal payment plan at any time convenient for you.