Apartments with terraces in a high-rise residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€526,533
;
9
About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with landscaped terraces.

The residence features terraces and jacuzzis, a panoramic sea view, a supermarket, cafes amd restaurants, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, walking paths, kids' playgrounds.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Kartal, on E-5 highway, near marinas and the airport.

  • Pendic Marina - 3 km
  • Coast - 1.8 km
  • Metro station - 600 meters
  • Airport - 8 km
Marmara Region, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€230,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The company StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in Alanya, the Turkler district.The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas.In the residential complex there are apartments of the following layouts: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1, 4+1, 5+1, with an area of 72 to 366 m2. Also, the project offers townhouses with a panic of 2+1, with a total area of 118 m2. The residence also has villas with a layout of 5+1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Known for its luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the field of tourism. There are few residential complexes built here, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxury complexes with the concept of luxury hotels. Here you can buy apartments for recreation, for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions.In Turkler there is a lunapark, a dolphinarium. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in the neighbouring areas of Konakli and Avsallar. Through the area passes the mountain river Kargy, flowing into the sea. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Gazipashe Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€125,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 135 m2.Distance to the sea 800 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential complex Casa Koca
Residential complex Casa Koca
Alanya, Turkey
from
€185,000
Completion date: 2023
We are proud to present to our investors  new project that will be located close to the city center, just 500m from the world-famous Cleopatra Beach. Start of construction was 11.01.2023. Compact 5-storey block with 16 apartments. Of these - 12 apartments of 1+1, 57m2 layout. (entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, combined bathroom and balcony) Prices from 185.000€ 4 duplex penthouses 2+1, 123-127m2. (entrance hall, living room, separate kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony and terrace) Prices from 315.000€ All apartments will be commissioned with high-quality finishing: steel entrance door, floors made of high-quality ceramic tiles, plasterboard ceilings with spot ceiling lights, PVC windows with double glazing, installed cabinet kitchen furniture with granite work surface, installed plumbing and shower cabins. Thanks to its convenient location, all apartments offer panoramic views of the city, and penthouses will delight their owners with sea views!!! In the basement of the residential complex for your convenience will be  sauna,  fitness room, children's playroom, table tennis and comfortable seating area for gatherings with friends and neighbors. In addition, complex will have  outdoor swimming pool with children's section and parking. Security will be provided by 24/7 video surveillance and installed video intercoms. Additional plus will be the presence of a central satellite TV and wireless Internet. Perfect for permanent residence. Within walking distance of supermarkets, shops, district polyclinic,  school, kindergarten, children's playgrounds and sports grounds, banks and ATMs, as well as public transport stops. Great option for a comfortable vacation. Cleopatra Beach, marked with the blue flag of pure water, and its landscaped embankment, just 500m away. Alanya Water Park and the cable car are 750m away. In the immediate vicinity there are  huge number of cafes and restaurants for every taste and budget. The most important thing!!! Purchase of an apartment in this project is suitable for obtaining a residence permit by Tapu or for applying for Turkish citizenship. It is possible to sell for cryptocurrency. Commissioning on 11.2023. Our managers will be happy to answer your questions and select a personal payment plan at any time convenient for you.
