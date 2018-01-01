  1. Realting.com
Esenyurt residentional complex

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€168,636
;
16
About the complex

Why this property؟ A modern project with a great location in a very good area This project includes apartment models in several styles with a social space suitable for families In addition to the presence of a school next to the complex, this project is adjacent to a number of facilities and services A vital transport network that connects the project to the most important areas of Istanbul and its centers Ready title deed , with rental guarantee and resale guarantee of apartments
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Esenyurt residentional complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€168,636
Residential complex Novyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v Verhney Obe
Residential complex Novyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v Verhney Obe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€133,000
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 54 to 156 m2.The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Developer
Stay Property
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€242,000
A real complex for modern people should be alive, safe, attractive, and sustainable. This complex will give its residents real comfort and make it as affordable as possible. Located in a quiet area of Alanya, the project was created for people who value comfort and tranquility. Residents of their own apartments will be able to appreciate the high quality of construction, as well as enjoy the rich infrastructure. For the construction of the complex, a high-quality housing system was chosen, and the architecture is characterized by the aesthetics of modern minimalism and concise solutions. The range of apartments is distinguished by a variety of functional planning solutions: from compact apartments to options with spacious living rooms and even duplex apartments. And from the windows you can enjoy soothing views of the mountain range or decorative landscaping inside the courtyard. If necessary, in just 5 minutes you can reach the sandy beach, as the distance to the sea is only 300 meters, and by car or public transport in 10 minutes you can reach the center of Alanya, and the famous Cleopatra beach. • Outdoor swimming pool with slides• Children's swimming pool• Indoor heated pool and Jacuzzi• Gym• Turkish hammam• Sauna• Roman steam room• Massage rooms• Lobby and lounge area with bar• Playroom with billiards and table tennis• Playstation room• Mini cinema• Library• Playground• Landscaped garden with fountains• Tennis court• Outdoor parking• Covered parking, also for bicycles• Pantries• 2 elevators in each block• Satellite antenna• Electricity generator• 24-hour video surveillance, caretaker, security   The developer also provides for a full range of social infrastructure. Therefore, near the territory of the residential quarter there are educational and developing locations, a school, a kindergarten, shops, a farmers' market, supermarkets, public transport stops. And if necessary, you can always seek qualified medical care at the clinic for children and adults.   Distance to Antalya Airport: 130 km.Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 35 km.Distance to the center of Alanya: 6 km.Distance to the sea: 245 m.Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure facilities: 50 m.Distance to market on Thursdays: 800 m There is an interest-free installment plan up to a year with a down payment for 24 months. only 30% of the total value of the property. Start of construction: autumn 2022. Completion of construction: autumn 2024.
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v novom komplekse - Severnyy Kipr Famagusta
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v novom komplekse - Severnyy Kipr Famagusta
Avanos, Turkey
from
€242,775
The year of construction 2025
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region ( Famagusta ).The residential complex presents penthouses 1 + 1 with an area of 105 to 118 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Developer
Stay Property
