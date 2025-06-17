Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.

Two-bedroom apartments with private garden and roof terrace for sale.
A unique project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.
The project is located on an area of 23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.
The complex will have a 4-storey parking lot and 2 floors reserved for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.
All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.
The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational and medical institutions.
Completion of construction: October 2025.
