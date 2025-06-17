  1. Realting.com
Residential complex 2+1 apartments with garden and roof terrace near the financial center.

Ümraniye, Turkey
$440,000
10
ID: 26636
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom apartments with private garden and roof terrace for sale.

A unique project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of ​​Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of ​​23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.

The complex will have a 4-storey parking lot and 2 floors reserved for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.

The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational and medical institutions.

Completion of construction: October 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Sports hall
  • Sauna
  • Hall for events
  • Shops
  • Cafes and restaurants
  • Sports grounds
  • Landscaping
  • 27/7 security
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey

