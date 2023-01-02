New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces.
The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms.Apartments options
The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.