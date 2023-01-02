  1. Realting.com
New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a spacious terrace, a view of the sea and parking spaces.

The beachfront residence consists of four buildings and features a beautiful landscaped garden, water taxi service, concierge service, a fitness center, yoga and pilates, aerobics and dance studios, ponds, observation decks, walking and bike paths, kids' playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools, a spa, restaurants, gyms.

Apartments options
  • One-bedroom apartment with an area from 88 m2 to 104 m2 - from 814,370 USD to 960,177 USD
  • Two-bedroom apartment with an area from 105 m2 to 270 m2 - from 972,014 USD to 2,478,621 USD
  • Three-bedroom apartment with an area from 171 m2 to 236 m2 - from 1,574,326 USD to 2,172,418 USD
  • Four-bedroom apartment with an area from 235 m2 to 277 m2 - from 2,162,783 USD to 2,549,643 USD
  • Five-bedroom apartment with an area from 2,278,126 USD to 3,441,275 USD
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a park, shopping malls and restaurants, a yacht marina, hospitals and private schools, within walking distance of five-star hotels and the coast.

Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v neposredstvennoy blizosti k prolivu Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€405,000
Residential complex Goryaschee predlozhenie ot sobstvennika
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€99,683
Residential complex Penthausy v komplekse premium-klassa v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€530,000
Residential complex ORANGE CENTRUM
Finike, Turkey
from
€132,680
Residential complex Exodus Panorama Residence Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€228,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v gorode Famagusta nepodaleku ot TC City mall
Residential complex Novyy proekt v gorode Famagusta nepodaleku ot TC City mall
Avanos, Turkey
from
€139,307
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 46 to 56 square meters. Distance to the sea 600 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and sports grounds, near the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€565,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project has residential apartments, swimming pools for children and adults, a hammam, a sauna, a fitness center, sports grounds, walking paths, jogging tracks, playgrounds, 24-hour security with video surveillance, and parking space for 700 cars. Location and nearby infrastructure Topkapi is one of the oldest districts in Istanbul. The residential complex is located near schools, hospitals, shopping centers, Davutpaşa and Cevizlibağ metro stations. 30 minutes drive to the Bosphorus Bridge 7 minutes drive to Esenler bus station
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€135,000
Area 45–60 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68. Start date — 02/01/2023 End date of construction — 08/30/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2 Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Pool bar Cinema Turkish bath Sauna Billiards Tennis court Playground BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: 1500 meters   About the area: Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature. Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.
