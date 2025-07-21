Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.

This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of 23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.

The complex will have a 4-story parking lot and 2 floors allocated for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.

The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational medical institutions.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Gym

Sauna

Event hall

Shops

Cafes and Restaurants

Sports grounds

Landscaping

27/7 security

And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.