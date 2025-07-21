  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.

Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.

Doga Sokak, Turkey
from
$440,000
12
ID: 27458
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1171
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/08/2025

Location

  • Metro
    Çarşı (~ 400 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This is a unique and only project with such a concept, offering a new lifestyle, both comfortable and connected to nature, located in the popular area of Ümraniye next to the financial center of Istanbul.

The project is located on an area of 23,000 m2, where 70% is green area, the complex consists of 5 residential blocks, a total of 544 apartments of various layouts from 2 + 1 to 5 + 1, with an area from 96 m2 to 267 m2.

The complex will have a 4-story parking lot and 2 floors allocated for shops, cafes, restaurants, etc.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be done in accordance with the highest quality standards, kitchen furniture, as well as a fully equipped bathroom.

The complex is located 200 meters from the M12 metro line, 500 meters from the financial center, and all city infrastructure is nearby - shops, cafes, banks, educational medical institutions.

Completion of construction: 4th quarter of 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Sauna
  • Event hall
  • Shops
  • Cafes and Restaurants
  • Sports grounds
  • Landscaping
  • 27/7 security
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Doga Sokak, Turkey

You are viewing
Residential complex Two bedroom luxury apartment near the financial center.
Doga Sokak, Turkey
from
$440,000
