Residential complex Ready-made apartments from the leading developer of Istanbul.

Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$408,000
9
ID: 26127
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1170
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 25/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar
  • Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 600 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

This project is located in Bagcilar district, close to Yenimahalle metro station, shopping malls, schools, universities and hospitals.

The complex is being built on a land plot of 49,000 m2, of which 65% is green space, consists of 17 blocks, a total of 754 apartments with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1, with an area of ​​122 m2 to 208 m2, as well as 50 commercial premises.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, which will be carried out in accordance with the highest quality standards from high-level materials, kitchen units and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: August 2024.

Infrastructure:

2 semi-Olympic swimming pools
Fitness room
Turkish hamam and sauna
Children's playground
Park with recreation areas
Sports grounds
Shops and restaurants
Parking
Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey

Ask all your questions
