  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chon Buri Province
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
29
Pattaya City
119
Na Chom Thian
39
Nong Pla Lai
12
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Show all Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,438
The residence features two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, fitness centers, a cafe and a restaurant, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully-fitted European kitchens, wardrobes and baths Electric water hea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Show all Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 34
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Jomtien is a condominium with stunning sea views and first-class infrastructure! Expected returns of up to 8% per year! Installments available! Full furnishings! The Riviera Santa Monica is a modern condominium where comfort is combined with pr…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
OneOne
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Show all Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,360
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city! The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers. There is also a well…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Show all Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,242
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Proximity to the reservoir and location among lush greenery create the atmosphere of tranquility for every residence. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking for 4-5 cars around-the-clock security fitness room kids' pool …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,013
A unique residential complex with a Japanese theme of SPA and wellness in the heart of Pattaya, just 1 km from the main attractions and beaches. This is a low-rise project focused on wellness and a harmonious lifestyle, among the amenities of which are a full-size SPA with onsen baths, a fit…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Show all Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,365
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
The perfect property investment for steady income and capital growth! EDGE Central Pattaya Apartments. Yield from 7%!Installment plan! The building is completed!All apartments are sold fully furnished, with built-in appliances and plumbing. Within walking distance to the beach!EDGE Central P…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$463,568
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces. The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$189,956
The complex infrastructure: parking meeting room lobby spa golf simulator kids' club zen garden co-working area swimming pools jacuzzi lounge areas gym concierge service around-the-clock security and video surveillance Construction start - January, 2026. Completion - February, 2029. Facil…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,824
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$129,087
The residence features a fountain, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a spa area and a sauna, a conference room, restaurants, a kids' club and a playground, a games room, a fitness center, a parking, a landscaped garden. Advantages Guaranteed income of 6% within 8 years. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Show all Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,130
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 59
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$181,630
A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The complex will include the largest swimming pool in the city with indoor and outdoor areas, many recreation areas, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Show all Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$241,996
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 37
Ocean Portofino Jomtien is a luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury seaside condominium that features 268 units with unique views of Asia's largest marina. The complex is located in a super-prestigious place of the Jomtien Riviera…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$435,345
Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,824
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Very comfortable interest-free installments with a minimum down payment are provided! Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on Pratu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$146,541
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$613,657
"Reservoir Town" living luxurious and stylish with "Modern Tropical" design. Quality, cozy and highly privacy by limited 16 privileged villas. Embraced by surrounding nature, shady, spacious, every room open to beautiful scenery. Including personal swimming pool and high class security. Feat…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$479,516
The complex, inspired by the historic villas of Bibury in England, combines vintage English charm and modern luxury. The carefully landscaped gardens are decorated with private swimming pools, creating a tranquil retreat. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden parking …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Show all Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$68,987
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious complex on Pratumnak hill. Great option for investment! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!The house is commissioned! The apartments are furnished and ready to move in!Aurora Pratumnak — This Pattaya South apartment is located just 500…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Show all Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Number of floors 8
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,260
The residence features around-the-clock security abd concierge service, a fitness center, three infinity pools, jacuzzis, saunas, a restaurant, a large roof-top terrace, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,912
The new tallest premium condominium in Pattaya with panoramic ocean views is located between Pratumnak and Jomtien, two of the most prestigious areas of the city. The complex covers more than 2 hectares, and the building itself rises 67 floors - this is the highest point in the city. In tota…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Show all Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$63,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
The 5th project by Sisaran of Bang Saray is an ECO Friendly luxury condo featuring 262 units. Featuring over 15 facilites for residents and an array of 5 star serviecs this development will set a new benchmark for Bang Saray.
Developer
Sisaran
Leave a request
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Show all Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$385,433
The complex consists of Japanese-inspired pool villas, where Zen philosophy meets modern luxury. Immerse yourself in the tranquil gardens, unwind by the inviting pool and enjoy spaces designed for stylish living. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden parking for 2-4 c…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,017
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 22–43 m²
29 real estate properties 29
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation. The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the cente…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.5 – 42.8
60,321 – 103,328
Apartment 2 rooms
34.2 – 36.3
68,516 – 72,432
Studio apartment
21.7 – 27.5
46,004 – 58,923
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$495,126
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$143,534
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$120,449
The modern luxury project with an area of ​​12,480 m² is a 50-storey building with a unique entertainment complex on the roof. The residence has a wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach. Apartment layouts vary f…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Show all Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 24
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! 500m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort – a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of the prestigious world, where …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Show all Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$214,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Show all Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,768
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 38
The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$133,505
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!Rental yield: up to 8%Installments available!Full furnishings!Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here y…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Show all Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$34,170
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,392
Inspired by the waves and curves of Wongamat Beach, the building is an architectural masterpiece that reflects the natural beauty of Wongamat Bay and the growing urban metropolis of the area. Urban straight lines are combined with smooth elegant curves, creating forms and spaces that are uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Show all Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
Riviera Monaco is an elite modern condominium located in Na Chom Thian southern Pattaya, in a popular area, on the first line of the sea, right by Jomtien Beach! The area is green, quiet, well developed. 40-storey skyscraper, includes 412 apartments, with an area of 26 - 130 square meters. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Show all Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$107,455
Number of floors 46
Luxury apartment in the heart of Jomtien, Pattaya with unique design and world class amenities! Invest in luxury Riviera Jomtien apartments from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields starting from 5%! Beach 500m away! The apartments are fully furnished! Amenities: …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Show all Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Se…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$546,471
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden sauna p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Show all Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$130,200
Luxury residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. All 465 condominium rooms are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 24-hour security, a 240 sq.m. pool and its own restaurants and shops …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,743
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Show all Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$77,800
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Show all Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,643
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$431,410
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Show all Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Инвестиционная возможность! Престижные апартаменты в живописном районе Джомтьен ! Рассрочка! Расстояние до пляжа: 1700 м! Апартаменты сдаются с отделкой, электрикой, полной меблировкой и бытовой техникой, кондиционерами, кухонным гарнитуром, сантехникой. PRISTINE PARK III - предл…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$690,595
"The Arowanyx" luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 20 units on a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,494
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya. More than 30% of uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$9,66M
The complex consists of 61 exclusive 2-storey villas (2-4 bedrooms) with panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. These tropical villas are a harmonious fusion of charming traditional Thai aesthetics and contemporary architecture. Each house includes large open spaces, balconies, spacious te…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Show all Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$112,033
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 60
Incredible opportunities for investment in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand.Income from 7%! An excellent option for living or renting out!Fresh sea air and endless beachfront make this property unique.Instalments available!Distance to the beach: 200 meters!Each apartment offe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Show all Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,339
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares. Equipment for the apartment: - Clean interior decor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$192,947
A luxurious residence on the first line of the sea with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens for rest and relaxation. The complex consists of 4 eight-storуy buildings with 264 units. The interiors are dominated by elegant and sophisticated design, natural tones and natural materials. There ar…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Show all Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$116,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Show all Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты! Доход от 7%! Выгодное расположение ЖК гарантирует высокий спрос на аренду! До центра города - 15 минут езды! Первая линия моря, прямо у пляжа Джомтьен! Вид на море! Riviera Monaco - это элитный современный кондоминиум…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Show all Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,689
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
An investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offers a unique style of sea, reef and coral. Yields from 7%!Installment! The apartment is furnished!The building is designed so that many apartments provide sea views, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking pano…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$203,247
Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya is a high-end residential complex located in Jomtien, Pattaya. The complex consists of two high-rise buildings (44 and 47 floors) connected to each other. There are 606 units in total, most of which have views of the Gulf of Thailand, and 5 commercial premises. There…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Show all Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$74,379
The year of construction 2017
Number of floors 8
Area 56 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
78,511 – 86,365
Developer
Siam Oriental Condos
Leave a request
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$82,431
The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV. The residence consists of 4 buildi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$690,295
The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms. Features …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$190,881
Capped by a champagne-gold roof-top infinity pool and expansive Gulf of Thailand stretching out across the horizon, every day at Edge Central Pattaya will be complete with breezy, sun filled vistas, whether from the swimming pool or your own private terrace. Features lobby lounges social ro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Show all Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Residential complex Paradise Ocean View
Bang Lamung, Thailand
from
$238,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
A piece of paradise in Pattaya  Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star condominium which received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition « Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise condominium with sea views. Thailand Own beach Lif…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 22
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Show all Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$62,470
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,554
Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$247,251
Grand Breeze Luxury Pool Villas epitomize the pinnacle of luxury living in East Pattaya. The complex consists of 6 bespoke villas and combines modern elegance with unparalleled privacy, all within easy reach of Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle amenities. Each unit is meticulously designed with th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Show all Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$97,726
Number of floors 45
Great option for investment! Yield from 7%! Ideal for both permanent residence and rental! The complex has a good location and is in high demand among tenants! The apartments are furnished, have plumbing and household appliances! Instalment! Object with views of the mountains …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$374,004
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features gardens and a park, lounge areas, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools and a spa, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first line of Jomtien Beach and across the road from Jo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Show all Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand. The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers. The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Be…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$126,542
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 29
Area 34–70 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.2 – 46.8
126,542 – 204,071
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
281,206
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Show all Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 67
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious bla…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Show all Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$235,116
Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pool…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Show all Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,051
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 51
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors. Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach! All types of public transport are easily acc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Show all Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Show all Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,850
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,23M
The complex consists of 16 single- and two-storey villas. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood, within walking distance …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,953
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 32–69 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
112,201
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 69.0
221,871 – 258,428
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Show all Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,970
Number of floors 22
Apartment in a high-quality Beverly Mountain Bay complex surrounded by the tourist attractions of Pattaya and 1.5 hours drive from Bangkok! Investment property! Return on investment in real estate is approximately 10 % per year! It is possible to purchase real estate in installments…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request