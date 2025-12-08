  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Bang Lamung, Thailand

Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 24
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! 500m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort – a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of the prestigious world, where …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Se…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$185,022
The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of ​​Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and …
Agency
TRANIO
OneOne
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–64 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 64.1
69,860 – 113,457
Apartment 2 rooms
39.1 – 39.2
111,206
Studio apartment
23.2
65,583
Agency
Geo Estate
