Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone

Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors.
Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach!
All types of public transport are easily accessible.
The project is included in the list of the most iconic buildings in the world, and gives you the opportunity to take possession of world-class real estate!
LOCATION:
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!
EASY:
– Beauty Salon
– Library
– Children's playground;
– Tropical Gardens
– Fitness – center
– Sauna / Steam Baths
– Massage and Spa Procedures
– Water park with 6 pools including children on the ground floor
– Panoramic pools on the 27th floor
– Chic Sky Lounge ( Bar and restaurant ) on the 51st floor in each tower
– Security System 24/7
– Video surveillance
– Key - access card
– Skygarden ( recreation areas ) balconies on towers
– 3 levels of indoor and secure parking
– Lease Management Services.
– Elevator
