Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone

Pattaya City, Thailand
$125,743
18/02/2026
$125,743
22/05/2023
$73,051
8
ID: 3559
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Nong Pla Lai
  • City
    Pattaya City

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    51

About the complex

Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors.
Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach!
All types of public transport are easily accessible.

The project is included in the list of the most iconic buildings in the world, and gives you the opportunity to take possession of world-class real estate!

LOCATION:
Nearby there are many cafes, restaurants, shops, honey. Institutions, schools!

EASY:
– Beauty Salon
– Library
– Children's playground;
– Tropical Gardens
– Fitness – center
– Sauna / Steam Baths
– Massage and Spa Procedures
– Water park with 6 pools including children on the ground floor
– Panoramic pools on the 27th floor
– Chic Sky Lounge ( Bar and restaurant ) on the 51st floor in each tower
– Security System 24/7
– Video surveillance
– Key - access card
– Skygarden ( recreation areas ) balconies on towers
– 3 levels of indoor and secure parking
– Lease Management Services.
– Elevator

Call us and we will provide a FREE selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!

Location on the map

Pattaya City, Thailand
