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New buildings in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$118,137
Tower boasts breathtaking 360-degree panoramas of downtown Pattaya, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn Island and the Gulf of Siam. These unparalleled views can be appreciated fully from the lavish 31st floor infinity pool, as well as from the 46th floor state-of-the-art overhanging rooftop pool. Additio…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$495,126
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
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Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$2,04M
Elysium Residences blurs the line between serviced apartments and premium hotels. Located in the Pratumnak area of Pattaya, Elysium is the hallmark of quality living and lucrative investment opportunities. The interior features an elegant selection of high-end fixtures, fittings and material…
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TekceTekce
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$76,639
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 33–77 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.9 – 49.2
76,639 – 156,116
Apartment 2 rooms
76.6
212,886
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Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$189,956
The complex infrastructure: parking meeting room lobby spa golf simulator kids' club zen garden co-working area swimming pools jacuzzi lounge areas gym concierge service around-the-clock security and video surveillance Construction start - January, 2026. Completion - February, 2029. Facil…
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Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,743
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby in…
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Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Show all Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,246
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 24
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! 500m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort – a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of the prestigious world, where …
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Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,679
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family. The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coas…
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Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of apartments with coworking 450 meters from the sea, green area of the city, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$194,526
A new project from the only one Finnish developer in Pattaya. The complex consists of 377 apartments: 3 buildings, 8 floors. The project infrastructure includes two swimming pools, a coworking space, two baths (hammam, Finnish sauna), gym, recreation area and parking. Payment plan: Deposit …
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Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,392
Inspired by the waves and curves of Wongamat Beach, the building is an architectural masterpiece that reflects the natural beauty of Wongamat Bay and the growing urban metropolis of the area. Urban straight lines are combined with smooth elegant curves, creating forms and spaces that are uni…
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Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Show all Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,013
A unique residential complex with a Japanese theme of SPA and wellness in the heart of Pattaya, just 1 km from the main attractions and beaches. This is a low-rise project focused on wellness and a harmonious lifestyle, among the amenities of which are a full-size SPA with onsen baths, a fit…
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$2,62M
We offer villas with swimming pools and gardens. The luxury club, lakeside activities, and premium entertainment - all these bring diversity and brightness to your life. Features club swimming pool park lake cafe bar restaurant fitness center co-working area Instalments - 80/20. Location …
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Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,438
The residence features two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, fitness centers, a cafe and a restaurant, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully-fitted European kitchens, wardrobes and baths Electric water hea…
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Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$374,004
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features gardens and a park, lounge areas, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools and a spa, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first line of Jomtien Beach and across the road from Jo…
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Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence with a water park, a hotel and restaurants, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$150,920
The residence features restaurants, a kids' club and a playground, a yoga area, a three-level parking and CCTV, a garden, swimming pools and a water park, a fitness room, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, an infinity pool with a deck, a hotel and a shopping mall. Completion - 2028. Location…
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Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$146,541
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrast…
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Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$129,087
The residence features a fountain, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a spa area and a sauna, a conference room, restaurants, a kids' club and a playground, a games room, a fitness center, a parking, a landscaped garden. Advantages Guaranteed income of 6% within 8 years. Location and nearby in…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$479,516
The complex, inspired by the historic villas of Bibury in England, combines vintage English charm and modern luxury. The carefully landscaped gardens are decorated with private swimming pools, creating a tranquil retreat. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden parking …
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$62,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 24–102 m²
32 real estate properties 32
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur.   …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.9 – 54.7
81,364 – 143,841
Apartment 2 rooms
52.1
128,197
Apartment 3 rooms
86.3 – 101.9
188,590 – 267,408
Studio apartment
24.2 – 28.9
62,767 – 86,885
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Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$546,471
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden sauna p…
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Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Show all Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Residential complex PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,388
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of Jomtien!Installment!Distance to the beach: 1700 m!The apartments are rented with finishing, electricity, full furniture and household appliances, air conditioning, kitchen set, plumbing.PRISTINE PARK III offers the per…
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Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Show all Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Residential complex SECRET GARDEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$116,866
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Ideal choice for investment and long-term residence! Income from 7%!Installment!Near the famous beaches!Due to its location, quality of construction and level of amenities, a condominium is an excellent investment opportunity with the potential to grow value and rental income.SECRET GARDEN, …
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Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$120,265
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a security system and CCTV, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a swimming pool of 240 m2, a garden, a restaurant and a cafe. Facilities and equipment in the house Wi-Fi Built-in furnit…
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Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of luxury modern villas within an 8-minute drive from an international school, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$613,657
"Reservoir Town" living luxurious and stylish with "Modern Tropical" design. Quality, cozy and highly privacy by limited 16 privileged villas. Embraced by surrounding nature, shady, spacious, every room open to beautiful scenery. Including personal swimming pool and high class security. Feat…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, co-working areas and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$360,485
A premium project from a well-known developer in Pattaya. The residence is a 56-storey building with 548 apartments. All apartments are finished, with built-in appliances, plumbing, and air conditioning. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable recreation and living, …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools, a spa center and a private access to the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$9,66M
The complex consists of 61 exclusive 2-storey villas (2-4 bedrooms) with panoramic views of the Gulf of Thailand. These tropical villas are a harmonious fusion of charming traditional Thai aesthetics and contemporary architecture. Each house includes large open spaces, balconies, spacious te…
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Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,554
Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a priv…
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Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
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Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$125,743
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 51
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors. Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach! All types of public transport are easily acc…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$493,084
The complex consists of 19 two-storey villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood. An international school is just 10 minutes away
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Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Show all Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Se…
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Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
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Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 34
A unique investment opportunity in the heart of Jomtien is a condominium with stunning sea views and first-class infrastructure! Expected returns of up to 8% per year! Installments available! Full furnishings! The Riviera Santa Monica is a modern condominium where comfort is combined with pr…
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Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,494
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya. More than 30% of uni…
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Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$463,568
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces. The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetr…
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Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$192,947
A luxurious residence on the first line of the sea with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens for rest and relaxation. The complex consists of 4 eight-storуy buildings with 264 units. The interiors are dominated by elegant and sophisticated design, natural tones and natural materials. There ar…
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Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$690,295
The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms. Features …
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Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Show all Residential complex AQUAROUS
Residential complex AQUAROUS
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$181,791
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!Rental yield: up to 8%Installments available!Full furnishings!Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here y…
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Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise premium residence with swimming pools in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$82,431
The residence features swimming pools and fountains, walking paths and gardens, an underground parking, restaurants, shops, cafes and a roof-top bar, a sauna, a steam bath and a jacuzzi, a yoga studio, a gym, a kids' playground, a security system with CCTV. The residence consists of 4 buildi…
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Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$92,511
37-meter-long swimming pool children's pools multi-level sun-deck areas water features kids' club and a playground fitness rooms lush tropical garden gazeboes large green areas water slides lobby around-the-clock security 25-meter-long infinity pool Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$234,053
Indulge in a lifestyle of elegance at the residence, where luxury intertwines with nature in the heart of the project. Nestled within enchanting green spaces, these 3 low-rise residences redefine multigeneration living. Because we deeply appreciate the significance of family and every family…
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Villa Glory Village
Villa Glory Village
Villa Glory Village
Villa Glory Village
Villa Glory Village
Show all Villa Glory Village
Villa Glory Village
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$357,901
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
The largest villa complex in Pattaya is Glory Village. A total of about 155 villas, each with a garden, swimming pool and a layout for 3-4 bedrooms.On the territory of the complex there is a medical center, two mini-golfs, a supermarket, a restaurant, a gym and other amenities - all amenitie…
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Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$385,433
The complex consists of Japanese-inspired pool villas, where Zen philosophy meets modern luxury. Immerse yourself in the tranquil gardens, unwind by the inviting pool and enjoy spaces designed for stylish living. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden parking for 2-4 c…
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Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,912
The new tallest premium condominium in Pattaya with panoramic ocean views is located between Pratumnak and Jomtien, two of the most prestigious areas of the city. The complex covers more than 2 hectares, and the building itself rises 67 floors - this is the highest point in the city. In tota…
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,528
A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby. The…
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Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,260
The residence features around-the-clock security abd concierge service, a fitness center, three infinity pools, jacuzzis, saunas, a restaurant, a large roof-top terrace, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infr…
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Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,348
large swimming pool children's pools multi-level sun-deck areas water features kids' club and a playground fitness room and an outdoor gym lush tropical garden gazeboes and lounge areas water slides and beach pools lobby around-the-clock security infinity pool There are several foreign quot…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and jacuzzis, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$120,449
The modern luxury project with an area of ​​12,480 m² is a 50-storey building with a unique entertainment complex on the roof. The residence has a wide range of apartments with stunning panoramic views of the ocean, Pattaya Bay, Koh Larn, Naklua Bay or Jomtien Beach. Apartment layouts vary f…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$203,247
Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya is a high-end residential complex located in Jomtien, Pattaya. The complex consists of two high-rise buildings (44 and 47 floors) connected to each other. There are 606 units in total, most of which have views of the Gulf of Thailand, and 5 commercial premises. There…
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Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$143,534
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to the lake, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,23M
The complex consists of 16 single- and two-storey villas. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood, within walking distance …
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$737,005
The Plantation Estates is a complex of high-quality modern villas in the tropical style. The houses with various layouts and areas from 185 m2 to 224 m2. The special attention is paid to the tropical garden around the large luxury swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitche…
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Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Show all Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$82,174
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments in the picturesque area of Bang Saray Beach. Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yields from 7 percent!The house is ready to move in! The apartment is furnished!Close to Bang Saray Beach! Convenient transport links.The Breeze Beach …
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Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Show all Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Villa CHARIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$924,237
Number of floors 2
Scandinavian oasis in the heart of Thailand: elegance, comfort and investment appeal!Installment! Full furnishings!CHARIN Pattaya is a premium village combining clean lines of Scandinavian design, functionality and tropical relaxation. Spacious villas with designer finishes, solar panels and…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$247,251
Grand Breeze Luxury Pool Villas epitomize the pinnacle of luxury living in East Pattaya. The complex consists of 6 bespoke villas and combines modern elegance with unparalleled privacy, all within easy reach of Pattaya’s vibrant lifestyle amenities. Each unit is meticulously designed with th…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$431,410
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$690,595
"The Arowanyx" luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 20 units on a …
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Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool close to the beach of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$190,881
Capped by a champagne-gold roof-top infinity pool and expansive Gulf of Thailand stretching out across the horizon, every day at Edge Central Pattaya will be complete with breezy, sun filled vistas, whether from the swimming pool or your own private terrace. Features lobby lounges social ro…
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Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Show all Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Инвестиционная возможность! Престижные апартаменты в живописном районе Джомтьен ! Рассрочка! Расстояние до пляжа: 1700 м! Апартаменты сдаются с отделкой, электрикой, полной меблировкой и бытовой техникой, кондиционерами, кухонным гарнитуром, сантехникой. PRISTINE PARK III - предл…
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Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$435,345
Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a …
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Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,039
The complex offers one of the most prestigious residences due to its luxury appearance, premium services and unparalleled atmosphere. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each flat has a covered parking space. Features: shops, cafes and restaurants roof-top infinity …
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Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$235,116
Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pool…
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Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Residential complex High-rise residence with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, 250 meters from the beach, Pratamnak, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$185,022
The elite high-rise condominium is the embodiment of modern style and luxury in the prestigious area of ​​Pratumnak, just 250 meters from the picturesque beach. The building consists of 38 floors with 342 apartments, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are apartments with 1, 2 and …
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,953
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 32–69 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
112,201
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 69.0
221,871 – 258,428
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Proximity to the reservoir and location among lush greenery create the atmosphere of tranquility for every residence. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking for 4-5 cars around-the-clock security fitness room kids' pool …
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Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$515,733
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a private beach, lounge areas, a co-working area, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, a kids' play room. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on one of the most…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,718
The project features: Ground floor designer hotel-style lobby with a large covered drop-off area convenience shop large restaurant with a show kitchen and a bar designer clubhouse separate dog park large swimming pool pool bar separate sun loungers area Wi-Fi in all communal areas around-th…
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,824
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
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Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Show all Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$618,206
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with private pools in the heart of Pattaya!Luxury life in a closed premium community!Zensiri Estate is an exclusive project of 26 modern villas in the prestigious Jomtien district. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space f…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,239
Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnishe…
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Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$181,630
A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The complex will include the largest swimming pool in the city with indoor and outdoor areas, many recreation areas, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a lo…
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Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$536,410
A luxury high-rise condominium in one of Pratumnak’s most sought-after areas. 275 luxury fully furnished residences allow their owners to enjoy 5-star living, with world-class facilities. The complex infrastructure: gardens gym lobby swimming pools jacuzzi kids' pool restaurant and bar cine…
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Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,362
Feel your spirits soar as the dazzling colours of the Jomtien sky embraces you in a gentle, refreshing sea breeze at any of the 3 outdoor pools available for your relaxation. Immerse yourself in the wrap around saltwater. View point pool on the 6th floor or for sweeping skyline views, go hig…
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Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
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Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,339
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares. Equipment for the apartment: - Clean interior decor…
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Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Show all Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Villa MADCHA LE VILLA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$521,353
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas in the heart of northern Pattaya!Madcha Le Villa is an exclusive project that combines modern design, privacy and a high standard of living. Each villa is designed with impeccable attention to detail, offering spacious recreation areas, elegant finishes and advanced technology.…
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Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Show all Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,242
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
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Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Show all Villa larelana villa huay yai
Villa larelana villa huay yai
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$354,613
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey villas with a roof terrace!Elegant 1-storey villas in the quiet area of Huai Yai (Pataya) are ideal for a family holiday or investment with a private pool and a panoramic terrace.Villa Larelana was designed with all needs in mind, organically combining functionality with ae…
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Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Show all Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,365
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
The perfect property investment for steady income and capital growth! EDGE Central Pattaya Apartments. Yield from 7%!Installment plan! The building is completed!All apartments are sold fully furnished, with built-in appliances and plumbing. Within walking distance to the beach!EDGE Central P…
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Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Villa Baan Dusit Pattaya
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
from
$153,585
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
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Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 46
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the …
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Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Show all Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
Villa BAAN DUSIT PATTAYA
mab fakthxng, Thailand
from
$136,576
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa in the area of ​​the resort city of Pattaya with a clean ecological environment and proximity to the beaches! Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental for rent! Yield from 5%! Instalments available! Fully furnished! Feature…
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Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Show all Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$34,170
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Show all Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Villa ZENSIRI ESTATE JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$618,206
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Luxury villas with private pools in the heart of Pattaya!Luxury life in a closed premium community!Zensiri Estate is an exclusive project of 26 modern villas in the prestigious Jomtien district. Each villa combines elegant design, privacy and advanced technology, creating the perfect space f…
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Show all Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Number of floors 8
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
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Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
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Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$107,455
Number of floors 46
Luxury apartment in the heart of Jomtien, Pattaya with unique design and world class amenities! Invest in luxury Riviera Jomtien apartments from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields starting from 5%! Beach 500m away! The apartments are fully furnished! Amenities: …
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Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
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Villa HARMONY HILLS VILLAS PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,23M
Number of floors 3
Exclusive premium villas in the heart of Pattaya!Full furnishings! Installment!Harmony Hills Villas is a gated complex of just 8 luxury villas with thoughtful layouts, smart technology and impeccable design. Spacious residences combine privacy, comfort and a high standard of living – ideal f…
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Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
Villa Baan mae residence 69
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Villa Baan mae residence 69
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$524,358
Number of floors 2
Premium project in a closed village!Feel the epitome of suburban elegance at Baan Mae Residence 69, located in the quiet district of Toongklom-Talman 27 in Pattaya. This first-class residential project combines the charm of rural life with the amenities of an urban lifestyle, offering an idy…
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Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Villa SABAI HOME 8
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$80,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
SABAI HOME 8 Villas in Bang Lamung, Pattaya! An attractive investment in your future! Installments available! Full furnishings!Each residence boasts a generous layout that provides both comfort and convenience for residents. For those looking for a harmonious blend of tranquility and urban c…
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Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,824
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Very comfortable interest-free installments with a minimum down payment are provided! Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on Pratu…
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Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
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Villa BAAN MAE BIBURY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$476,913
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
BAAN MAE BIBURY is an English classic in the heart of Pattaya!Baan Mae Bibury is an exclusive villa, inspired by the charm of ancient English estates, but created for modern life in the tropics. Here, classical elegance is combined with luxurious amenities, and privacy with proximity to the …
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Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
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Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$44,993
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–40 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. C…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.8 – 40.2
59,053 – 75,925
Studio apartment
23.5 – 24.5
44,993 – 46,399
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Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
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Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$64,087
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
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Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
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Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
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Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–64 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 64.1
69,860 – 113,457
Apartment 2 rooms
39.1 – 39.2
111,206
Studio apartment
23.2
65,583
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Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
Villa ENGEL HAUS
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Villa ENGEL HAUS
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$188,972
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Modern residential village ENGEL HAUS in the area of Rong Po!A reliable choice for family, investors or those looking for a quiet life 10 minutes from the city!Some of the houses are ready to move in 2-3 months!Infrastructure of the village: swimming pool, fitness room, park and green areas,…
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Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$36,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartment in the Jomtien Sweet Condotel residential complex in the Jomtien area. The apartment is made in a modern style with equipped kitchen and kitchen utensils, washing machine and fridge. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! …
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Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Show all Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$116,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
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Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,689
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
An investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offers a unique style of sea, reef and coral. Yields from 7%!Installment! The apartment is furnished!The building is designed so that many apartments provide sea views, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking pano…
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Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Show all Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Уникальное предложение! Апартаменты на берегу пляжа! Компенсация перелета и помощь в открытии Тайской квоты, которая сохранит Вам сбережения! Whale Marina Condominium — это апартаменты в городе Джомтьен на первой линии от пляжа. Дом сдан, готов к заселению! Великолепнные панорамн…
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Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
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Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$68,987
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious complex on Pratumnak hill. Great option for investment! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!The house is commissioned! The apartments are furnished and ready to move in!Aurora Pratumnak — This Pattaya South apartment is located just 500…
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Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
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Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,130
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 59
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
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