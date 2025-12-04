  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Sare
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Bang Sare, Thailand

houses
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Show all Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$63,260
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Show all Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Residential complex ECO Resort - Luxury ECO Friendly Condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$63,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
The 5th project by Sisaran of Bang Saray is an ECO Friendly luxury condo featuring 262 units. Featuring over 15 facilites for residents and an array of 5 star serviecs this development will set a new benchmark for Bang Saray.
Developer
Sisaran
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go