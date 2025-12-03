  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Na Chom Thian
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

Pattaya
29
Phuket
45
Ko Samui
3
Hua Hin
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Show all Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,339
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares. Equipment for the apartment: - Clean interior decor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Show all Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,511
Number of floors 43
Modern, view apartments in the center of Jomtien beach with beautiful views of the sea and nature! Invest in luxury apartments Riviera Jomtien from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields of 5%! Beach at 550m! The apartments are fully equipped and furnished! Riviera Oce…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Show all Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,970
Number of floors 22
Apartment in a high-quality Beverly Mountain Bay complex surrounded by the tourist attractions of Pattaya and 1.5 hours drive from Bangkok! Investment property! Return on investment in real estate is approximately 10 % per year! It is possible to purchase real estate in installments…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$44,993
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–40 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. C…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.8 – 40.2
59,053 – 75,925
Studio apartment
23.5 – 24.5
44,993 – 46,399
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$235,116
Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pool…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Show all Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$112,033
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 60
Incredible opportunities for investment in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand.Income from 7%! An excellent option for living or renting out!Fresh sea air and endless beachfront make this property unique.Instalments available!Distance to the beach: 200 meters!Each apartment offe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,438
The residence features two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, fitness centers, a cafe and a restaurant, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully-fitted European kitchens, wardrobes and baths Electric water hea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Show all Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Residential complex Riviera Monaco
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
Riviera Monaco is an elite modern condominium located in Na Chom Thian southern Pattaya, in a popular area, on the first line of the sea, right by Jomtien Beach! The area is green, quiet, well developed. 40-storey skyscraper, includes 412 apartments, with an area of 26 - 130 square meters. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Show all Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Number of floors 8
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,824
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,824
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Very comfortable interest-free installments with a minimum down payment are provided! Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on Pratu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$62,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 24–102 m²
32 real estate properties 32
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur.   …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.9 – 54.7
81,364 – 143,841
Apartment 2 rooms
52.1
128,197
Apartment 3 rooms
86.3 – 101.9
188,590 – 267,408
Studio apartment
24.2 – 28.9
62,767 – 86,885
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,953
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 32–69 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
112,201
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 69.0
221,871 – 258,428
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$374,004
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features gardens and a park, lounge areas, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools and a spa, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first line of Jomtien Beach and across the road from Jo…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Show all Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$138,216
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 45
Arom Jomtien Pattaya is a high-quality boutique residence located in the spa town of Pattaya, in one of the most popular areas. The complex is located just 50 meters from the sea with a private beach! The residences offer stunning views of the Gulf of Siam. Each residence has a modern and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,494
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya. More than 30% of uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,554
Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Show all Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$62,470
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Show all Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 34
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Show all Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Apartment building WHALE MARINA CONDOMINIUM
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$63,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Уникальное предложение! Апартаменты на берегу пляжа! Компенсация перелета и помощь в открытии Тайской квоты, которая сохранит Вам сбережения! Whale Marina Condominium — это апартаменты в городе Джомтьен на первой линии от пляжа. Дом сдан, готов к заселению! Великолепнные панорамн…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Show all Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$97,726
Number of floors 45
Great option for investment! Yield from 7%! Ideal for both permanent residence and rental! The complex has a good location and is in high demand among tenants! The apartments are furnished, have plumbing and household appliances! Instalment! Object with views of the mountains …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Show all Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,689
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
An investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offers a unique style of sea, reef and coral. Yields from 7%!Installment! The apartment is furnished!The building is designed so that many apartments provide sea views, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking pano…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,718
The project features: Ground floor designer hotel-style lobby with a large covered drop-off area convenience shop large restaurant with a show kitchen and a bar designer clubhouse separate dog park large swimming pool pool bar separate sun loungers area Wi-Fi in all communal areas around-th…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$126,542
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 29
Area 34–70 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.2 – 46.8
126,542 – 204,071
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
281,206
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,348
large swimming pool children's pools multi-level sun-deck areas water features kids' club and a playground fitness room and an outdoor gym lush tropical garden gazeboes and lounge areas water slides and beach pools lobby around-the-clock security infinity pool There are several foreign quot…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$143,534
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,310
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 24–51 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, b…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 26.5
57,310 – 2,18M
Apartment 2 rooms
50.5
117,768
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Show all Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Инвестиционная возможность! Престижные апартаменты в живописном районе Джомтьен ! Рассрочка! Расстояние до пляжа: 1700 м! Апартаменты сдаются с отделкой, электрикой, полной меблировкой и бытовой техникой, кондиционерами, кухонным гарнитуром, сантехникой. PRISTINE PARK III - предл…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,017
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 22–43 m²
29 real estate properties 29
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. This is the most elite area of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely vacation. The complex is located a 5-minute drive from the cente…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
29.5 – 42.8
60,321 – 103,328
Apartment 2 rooms
34.2 – 36.3
68,516 – 72,432
Studio apartment
21.7 – 27.5
46,004 – 58,923
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Show all Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Residential complex AURORA PRATUMNAK
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$68,987
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious complex on Pratumnak hill. Great option for investment! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 7%!The house is commissioned! The apartments are furnished and ready to move in!Aurora Pratumnak — This Pattaya South apartment is located just 500…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Show all Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Residential complex RIVIERA JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$107,455
Number of floors 46
Luxury apartment in the heart of Jomtien, Pattaya with unique design and world class amenities! Invest in luxury Riviera Jomtien apartments from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields starting from 5%! Beach 500m away! The apartments are fully furnished! Amenities: …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Show all Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Residential complex Nam Talay Condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$64,087
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 13
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Elite high-rise complex with first-class infrastructure near the beach in Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,362
Feel your spirits soar as the dazzling colours of the Jomtien sky embraces you in a gentle, refreshing sea breeze at any of the 3 outdoor pools available for your relaxation. Immerse yourself in the wrap around saltwater. View point pool on the 6th floor or for sweeping skyline views, go hig…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Show all Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Residential complex GARDENIA PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$163,854
Number of floors 7
Investment apartments in South Pattaya!An advantageous offer for investors looking for property in a tourist region.Great option for living or renting! Income from 7%!Jomtien Beach, 800m!Instalments available!Apartments are furnished!Gardenia Pattaya is an oasis of calm in the midst of a bus…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Show all Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Apartment building RIVIERA MONACO
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 40
Уникальное предложение для инвестиций в роскошные апартаменты! Доход от 7%! Выгодное расположение ЖК гарантирует высокий спрос на аренду! До центра города - 15 минут езды! Первая линия моря, прямо у пляжа Джомтьен! Вид на море! Riviera Monaco - это элитный современный кондоминиум…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Show all Residential complex Cote d Azur
Residential complex Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
a wonderful complex made in the style of French food. Land area: 24,800 sq / m Number of buildings: 6 Club House: 1 Total number of apartments: 1,300 Complex infrastructure: - 3 pool areas  - children's pool - water slides - gazebos for relaxation and barbecue  - open parki…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise residence with a swimming pool, a water park and a panoramic view of the ocean, Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$203,247
Aquarous Jomtien Pattaya is a high-end residential complex located in Jomtien, Pattaya. The complex consists of two high-rise buildings (44 and 47 floors) connected to each other. There are 606 units in total, most of which have views of the Gulf of Thailand, and 5 commercial premises. There…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Show all Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,365
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 31
The perfect property investment for steady income and capital growth! EDGE Central Pattaya Apartments. Yield from 7%!Installment plan! The building is completed!All apartments are sold fully furnished, with built-in appliances and plumbing. Within walking distance to the beach!EDGE Central P…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a co-working area close to Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$59,528
A modern project with rich infrastructure and an excellent location within walking distance from Jomtien Beach. This is a lagoon-type complex, which makes it an ideal place for both personal residence and long-term rent. All necessary infrastructure and transport interchanges are nearby. The…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go