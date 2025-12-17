  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Pattaya, Thailand

Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$130,200
Luxury residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. All 465 condominium rooms are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 24-hour security, a 240 sq.m. pool and its own restaurants and shops …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$214,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 22
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$241,996
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 37
Ocean Portofino Jomtien is a luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury luxury seaside condominium that features 268 units with unique views of Asia's largest marina. The complex is located in a super-prestigious place of the Jomtien Riviera…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$279,259
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Show all Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$410,169
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,051
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 51
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors. Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach! All types of public transport are easily acc…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,850
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Residential complex s otlichnoy lokaciey v rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,130
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 59
Copacabana Beach Jomtien - a skyscraper of 59 floors in Pattaya with an excellent location in the Jomtien area. The complex is located close to the sea. The main feature of Copacabana Pattaya – is the opportunity to buy an apartment with a private pool, swimming in which you can enjoy a lux…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 46
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the …
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Residential complex Marina Golden Bay
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$72,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 51
The largest luxury project is Pattaye. On the territory of 2.5 hectares of pools, minigolf, a lot of green territory for walking, also a shopping center, in the center of the lobby complex in the form of an Egyptian pyramid for a variety of business meetings, a platform for large tennis, bas…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,242
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$46,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
This project has a huge plus. 1. Price - there are simply no such prices in Pattaya in the market of new buildings, despite the fact that quality is at the highest level. The developer is a Finnish company and they use all their know-how technologies in construction, in matters of humidit…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$74,379
The year of construction 2017
Number of floors 8
Area 56 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
79,459 – 87,409
Siam Oriental Condos
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Residential complex Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,442
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of
Seven Seas Le Carnival is a project from the famous developer Universal Group Thailand. The condominium consists of 4 buildings, two of which are 30-story skyscrapers. The project is located in the very center of Pattaya, with well-developed infrastructure, just 4 minutes from Jomtien Be…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,687
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Residential complex ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,981
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental. The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumna…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$102,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 24
Elite complex in the Jomtien area., The floor starts from the height of the third floor, under the building there are two floors of underground parking, the first floor is occupied by a lobby of two shops and a restaurant, on the tenth, on the fifteenth and nineteenth floors of the garden on…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Residential complex Ollimpus Sity Garden
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$63,644
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
One of the best developers in Thailand in 2020 completed its new Olympus project. Incredibly beautiful complex. From others, it differs in its very exquisite appearance in the ancient Greek style and the presence of the longest pool in Pattaya ( two pools of 320 meters in length each ).The i…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,768
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 38
The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya a…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$36,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartment in the Jomtien Sweet Condotel residential complex in the Jomtien area. The apartment is made in a modern style with equipped kitchen and kitchen utensils, washing machine and fridge. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! …
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,643
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 67
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious bla…
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$41,516
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,360
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Olympus is a new luxury apartment complex in a prestigious area in the center of Pattaya, overlooking the sea and the city! The project consists of six 8-story buildings, offers studios and apartments, the interiors of which are decorated with professional designers. There is also a well…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Residential complex Laguna Bay 1
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$34,170
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
