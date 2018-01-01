  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!

Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental!

Instalments available! The apartments are furnished!

"So Origin Pattaya" presents an exceptional property project that seamlessly combines modern living with tranquility in one of Pattaya's most desirable locations. The hotel is located near the famous Pattaya Beach and is a paradise for those who appreciate the best in life.

Amenities: Community pool, co-working space, meeting room, children's pool, outdoor children's area, BBQ area, community garden, fitness, community gym, community lounge and bar, yoga area, parking for cars, reception, lobby, 24-hour security, video surveillance, key card access.

Location and infrastructure: - beach, 3 km; - airport, 43 km; - HarborLand Pattaya amusement park, 3 km; - Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya, 3 km; - Pattaya City Hospital, 7 km; - large shopping centers: Terminal 21, Central Festival; - restaurants; - major transport route Sukhumvit; - construction of a high-speed railway is underway, which will connect Pattaya and Bangkok (one of the stations will be located near this complex).

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Pattaya, Thailand

