"So Origin Pattaya" presents an exceptional property project that seamlessly combines modern living with tranquility in one of Pattaya's most desirable locations. The hotel is located near the famous Pattaya Beach and is a paradise for those who appreciate the best in life.

Amenities: Community pool, co-working space, meeting room, children's pool, outdoor children's area, BBQ area, community garden, fitness, community gym, community lounge and bar, yoga area, parking for cars, reception, lobby, 24-hour security, video surveillance, key card access.

Location and infrastructure: - beach, 3 km; - airport, 43 km; - HarborLand Pattaya amusement park, 3 km; - Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya, 3 km; - Pattaya City Hospital, 7 km; - large shopping centers: Terminal 21, Central Festival; - restaurants; - major transport route Sukhumvit; - construction of a high-speed railway is underway, which will connect Pattaya and Bangkok (one of the stations will be located near this complex).

