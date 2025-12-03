  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Pattaya City, Thailand

Pattaya
29
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Residential complex Kompleks Harmonia
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$43,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
The new Harmonia complex is an ideal place for a quiet, serene life in the center of Pattaya's urban life. Located in Central Pattaya, near the beaches. 100 meters from the complex bus stop, nearby shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,912
The new tallest premium condominium in Pattaya with panoramic ocean views is located between Pratumnak and Jomtien, two of the most prestigious areas of the city. The complex covers more than 2 hectares, and the building itself rises 67 floors - this is the highest point in the city. In tota…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$431,410
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Residential complex Elysium Residences
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$214,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Residential complex City Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,242
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Residential complex RIVIERA OCEAN DRIVE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$66,511
Number of floors 43
Modern, view apartments in the center of Jomtien beach with beautiful views of the sea and nature! Invest in luxury apartments Riviera Jomtien from the developer Riviera Group, providing rental yields of 5%! Beach at 550m! The apartments are fully equipped and furnished! Riviera Oce…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$463,568
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic sea view and parking spaces. The residence features an infinity pool, a large roof-top terrace, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Residential complex Empire Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$102,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 24
Elite complex in the Jomtien area., The floor starts from the height of the third floor, under the building there are two floors of underground parking, the first floor is occupied by a lobby of two shops and a restaurant, on the tenth, on the fifteenth and nineteenth floors of the garden on…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Residential complex BEVERLY MOUNTAIN BAY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,970
Number of floors 22
Apartment in a high-quality Beverly Mountain Bay complex surrounded by the tourist attractions of Pattaya and 1.5 hours drive from Bangkok! Investment property! Return on investment in real estate is approximately 10 % per year! It is possible to purchase real estate in installments…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, gardens and around-the-clock security in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$98,679
An excellent option for a cozy condominium for those who like to spend the winter season under the sun or travel with their family. The project, which is a separate residential park in the heart of Pattaya, from a developer who received the award for "Best Boutique Developer on the East Coas…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$44,993
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–40 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The complex is located in the Pratumnak area on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family. The city center, Bali Hai Pier, and the famous Walking Street are within easy reach, but with all this, Pratumnak is a residential area and it is always quiet and calm here. C…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.8 – 40.2
59,053 – 75,925
Studio apartment
23.5 – 24.5
44,993 – 46,399
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New beachfront residence with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$192,947
A luxurious residence on the first line of the sea with swimming pools, lagoons and gardens for rest and relaxation. The complex consists of 4 eight-storуy buildings with 264 units. The interiors are dominated by elegant and sophisticated design, natural tones and natural materials. There ar…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and a conference room at 800 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$129,087
The residence features a fountain, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi, a spa area and a sauna, a conference room, restaurants, a kids' club and a playground, a games room, a fitness center, a parking, a landscaped garden. Advantages Guaranteed income of 6% within 8 years. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise luxury residential complex on the first sea line, in the prestigious area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$235,116
Apartments in the largest and most popular among tourists finished complex of Jomtien Beach. The building has 59 floors with 1644 units of different layouts. There are apartments with a private pool. The complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including gardens, swimming pool…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool and restaurants, 1 minute away from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,039
The complex offers one of the most prestigious residences due to its luxury appearance, premium services and unparalleled atmosphere. The project offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each flat has a covered parking space. Features: shops, cafes and restaurants roof-top infinity …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Residential complex SKYPARK LUCEAN JOMTIEN
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$112,033
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 60
Incredible opportunities for investment in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand.Income from 7%! An excellent option for living or renting out!Fresh sea air and endless beachfront make this property unique.Instalments available!Distance to the beach: 200 meters!Each apartment offe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,051
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 51
Marina Golden Bay is a complex consisting of 3 high-rise towers ( Victoria, Geneva & Elya ), each of which has 51 floors. Located on the main road Tepprazit, between the Jomtien districts and the main Sukhumvit highway, 5 minutes from the beach! All types of public transport are easily acc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a restaurant in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,438
The residence features two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, fitness centers, a cafe and a restaurant, an underground parking, around-the-clock security and CCTV. Facilities and equipment in the house Fully-fitted European kitchens, wardrobes and baths Electric water hea…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a garden and a spa center, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$234,053
Indulge in a lifestyle of elegance at the residence, where luxury intertwines with nature in the heart of the project. Nestled within enchanting green spaces, these 3 low-rise residences redefine multigeneration living. Because we deeply appreciate the significance of family and every family…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Residential complex JADA BEACH CONDOMINIUM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$52,975
Number of floors 8
Invest in a unique apartment located just a 5-minute walk from Jomtien Beach!Rental yield is 5%.Instalment possible: 60% upon signing the contract, the remaining 40 % for 4 years.The house is completed! The apartments are furnished! Ready to move in!Jada Beach Condominium is a condominium an…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Residential complex Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,643
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Residential complex Sity Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$130,200
Luxury residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. All 465 condominium rooms are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 24-hour security, a 240 sq.m. pool and its own restaurants and shops …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a garden and a meeting room, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,824
The complex infrastructure: sports ground spa golf simulator meeting room underground parking lobby stores waterfalls kids' pools with slides jogging track lounge areas landscaped garden restaurant gym 2-=meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi kids' playground Construction start - Novembe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New waterfront high-rise residence with a private beach and a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$515,733
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features a private beach, lounge areas, a co-working area, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, a kids' play room. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on one of the most…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with swimming pools, a kids' club and a co-working area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$189,956
The complex infrastructure: parking meeting room lobby spa golf simulator kids' club zen garden co-working area swimming pools jacuzzi lounge areas gym concierge service around-the-clock security and video surveillance Construction start - January, 2026. Completion - February, 2029. Facil…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$74,379
The year of construction 2017
Number of floors 8
Area 56 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0
78,084 – 85,895
Developer
Siam Oriental Condos
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Residential complex EMBASSY
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$73,687
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residential complex of furnished apartments 500 meters from Jomtien Beach in Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$181,630
A premium residential project located in the most prestigious area near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. The complex will include the largest swimming pool in the city with indoor and outdoor areas, many recreation areas, a rooftop pool with panoramic views, fitness rooms, underground parking, a lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$116,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$690,595
"The Arowanyx" luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 20 units on a …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$493,084
The complex consists of 19 two-storey villas with 3-4 bedrooms. Each house has a swimming pool, a parking, and a garden. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in East Pattaya, a serene and highly sought-after neighborhood. An international school is just 10 minutes away
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,824
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Yield from 8%! Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Very comfortable interest-free installments with a minimum down payment are provided! Luxury apartment in the prestigious DREAM complex, located in a picturesque location on Pratu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury turnkey apartments in a residential complex with a private beach, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$2,04M
Elysium Residences blurs the line between serviced apartments and premium hotels. Located in the Pratumnak area of Pattaya, Elysium is the hallmark of quality living and lucrative investment opportunities. The interior features an elegant selection of high-end fixtures, fittings and material…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
$62,767
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 24–102 m²
32 real estate properties 32
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with its own infrastructure and 300 meters from the sandy beach. The complex is designed in the style of French Provence and recreates the atmosphere of a fashionable French resort on the Cote d'Azur.   …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.9 – 54.7
81,364 – 143,841
Apartment 2 rooms
52.1
128,197
Apartment 3 rooms
86.3 – 101.9
188,590 – 267,408
Studio apartment
24.2 – 28.9
62,767 – 86,885
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Residential complex The Cloud
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$55,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
The Cloud Condominium received the Best Affordable Condominium on the East Coast of Thailand in 2016 at the Thailand Property Awards. Located 80 meters from the prestigious Pratumnak hill with a cozy beach, just a 5-minute walk from the condominium, and includes 161 elegant apartments on 20 …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$133,505
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!Rental yield: up to 8%Installments available!Full furnishings!Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here y…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$100,953
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 32–69 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The luxurious premium complex consists of 24 floors and is located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach in the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Thailand and the city, and a developed infrastructure at the 5 * level will provide …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
112,201
Apartment 2 rooms
64.0 – 69.0
221,871 – 258,428
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Residential complex Beverly Mountain Bay s krasivym vidom na more
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$99,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 22
Beverly Mountain Bay is located in the city center, the complex offers stunning views of the sea and the horizon. The luxurious Beverly Mountain Bay condominium in Pattaya is an ideal place to live. The complex is built from high-quality materials that are resistant to the environment of Pat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Turnkey apartments in a premium residential complex, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,239
Luxury high-rise building is designed to be unique, provide modern yet sophisticated features with strong dynamic architecture that makes the project outstanding amongst Pattaya’s skyline. Over 77% of units feature unobstructed direct facing sea views and come fully fitted and fully furnishe…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Residential complex EMBASSY LIFE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$87,680
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 24
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! 500m to Jomtien Beach! Embassy Resort – a unique 8-storey residential complex, gives you the opportunity to become part of the prestigious world, where …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$495,126
The quality complex built with attention to every detail. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings. Large windows for plenty of natural light overlooking the picturesque garden. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking around-the-clock security Facilities and equipment in the…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Residential complex Beachfront high-rise residence with swimming pools and gardens, Jomtien, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$374,004
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features gardens and a park, lounge areas, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools and a spa, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first line of Jomtien Beach and across the road from Jo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Residential complex s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$138,216
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 45
Arom Jomtien Pattaya is a high-quality boutique residence located in the spa town of Pattaya, in one of the most popular areas. The complex is located just 50 meters from the sea with a private beach! The residences offer stunning views of the Gulf of Siam. Each residence has a modern and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Residential complex Jomtien Sweet Condotel
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$36,683
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartment in the Jomtien Sweet Condotel residential complex in the Jomtien area. The apartment is made in a modern style with equipped kitchen and kitchen utensils, washing machine and fridge. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Residential complex SEASPIRE
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$153,182
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 49
The start of sales of a new project in the heart of Jomtien - SEASPIRE, which will provide you with a stable income and comfortable living! Installments available! First coastline! The price of the apartment includes all finishing, plumbing, decor, full furniture and household appliances! Se…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Residential complex Sity Garden Pratumnak
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$54,850
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
If a luxurious life in the chic condominium – is your dream, then we offer you a magnificent and unique idea of housing, currently available in the most coveted place of Pattaya – the prestigious Pratumnak hill near Kozi Beach. Style, comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of this new …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex High-class residential complex on the first line from the sea in Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,494
New luxury high-rise residential complex on the first line - only 25 meters from Jomtien Beach. This location provides an exceptional level of comfort and convenience. The main concept is a combination of luxury, privacy and city life in one of the best areas of Pattaya. More than 30% of uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New high-rise premium residential complex at 500 meters from Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$232,554
Business class apartments in Jomtien just 10 minutes walk to the beach. The ocean at your feet. The building has 55 floors with 1800 units, most of which have panoramic sea views. There are options with one, two and three bedrooms in different modifications, as well as apartments with a priv…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–64 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 64.1
69,860 – 113,457
Apartment 2 rooms
39.1 – 39.2
111,206
Studio apartment
23.2
65,583
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Residential complex Grand Solaire
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 67
Grand Solaire Pattaya rises on 67 floors, offering the highest elevation point in Pattaya with stunning panoramic ocean views from the vast majority of apartments. All 2470 luxury residences offered have the most modern interior design elements, including decadent marble tiles, luxurious bla…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$410,169
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 30
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$202,664
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 56
Unique offer for investors: luxury apartments in the prestigious Wongamat area, providing stable income and high growth potential!Guaranteed income of 6% for three years!Once is a luxury condominium that combines the convenience and service of a five-star hotel.Facilities: covered parking, r…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Residential complex RIVIERA SANTA MONICA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,988
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 34
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex First class residential complex on the seafront in Wongamat area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$157,392
Inspired by the waves and curves of Wongamat Beach, the building is an architectural masterpiece that reflects the natural beauty of Wongamat Bay and the growing urban metropolis of the area. Urban straight lines are combined with smooth elegant curves, creating forms and spaces that are uni…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$97,726
Number of floors 45
Great option for investment! Yield from 7%! Ideal for both permanent residence and rental! The complex has a good location and is in high demand among tenants! The apartments are furnished, have plumbing and household appliances! Instalment! Object with views of the mountains …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$83,260
The residence features around-the-clock security abd concierge service, a fitness center, three infinity pools, jacuzzis, saunas, a restaurant, a large roof-top terrace, a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area Pratumnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$169,743
The residence features an 18-meter-long swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna and a steam bath, a fitness center, around-the-clock security and CCTV, a garden, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Fitted wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence near the beach, in a prestigious area of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$92,511
37-meter-long swimming pool children's pools multi-level sun-deck areas water features kids' club and a playground fitness rooms lush tropical garden gazeboes large green areas water slides lobby around-the-clock security 25-meter-long infinity pool Location and nearby infrastructure The p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$279,259
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with gardens and swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$385,433
The complex consists of Japanese-inspired pool villas, where Zen philosophy meets modern luxury. Immerse yourself in the tranquil gardens, unwind by the inviting pool and enjoy spaces designed for stylish living. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden parking for 2-4 c…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the highways and international schools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$737,005
The Plantation Estates is a complex of high-quality modern villas in the tropical style. The houses with various layouts and areas from 185 m2 to 224 m2. The special attention is paid to the tropical garden around the large luxury swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitche…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$77,800
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens …
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Residential complex COPACABANA CORAL REEF
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$109,689
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 55
An investment opportunity in the residential complex Copacabana Coral Reef Jomtien, offers a unique style of sea, reef and coral. Yields from 7%!Installment! The apartment is furnished!The building is designed so that many apartments provide sea views, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking pano…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise residence close to beaches, in the heart of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$120,265
We offer apartments with a panoramic view. The residence features a security system and CCTV, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a parking, a swimming pool of 240 m2, a garden, a restaurant and a cafe. Facilities and equipment in the house Wi-Fi Built-in furnit…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$104,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
City Garden Pattaya – condominium, which has the best location in the very center of the city, just a few minutes walk from the sea. Studios, apartments with one or two bedrooms or more are ready to live in them. The project was decorated with all modern amenities, including a fully equipped…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools close to beaches, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$546,471
"Onyx Grand Village" combines luxury, tranquility and exquisiteness. Beautiful finishing and quality furniture, private swimming pool and lush gardens - everything provides the perfect oasis for relaxation and refreshment. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi private garden sauna p…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens in the coastal area of Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$137,718
The project features: Ground floor designer hotel-style lobby with a large covered drop-off area convenience shop large restaurant with a show kitchen and a bar designer clubhouse separate dog park large swimming pool pool bar separate sun loungers area Wi-Fi in all communal areas around-th…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$690,295
The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms. Features …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Residential complex DREAM
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$41,516
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$126,542
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 29
Area 34–70 m²
9 real estate properties 9
City Tower is the first luxury skyscraper in the heart of Pattaya and has changed the urban landscape of this booming resort. The building of the project offers a panoramic view of the surrounding area and the Gulf of Thailand. The complex is located on a plot of land 4800 sq.m. in the middl…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
34.2 – 46.8
126,542 – 204,071
Apartment 2 rooms
70.0
281,206
Agency
Geo Estate
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury high-rise complex in the heart of Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$123,348
large swimming pool children's pools multi-level sun-deck areas water features kids' club and a playground fitness room and an outdoor gym lush tropical garden gazeboes and lounge areas water slides and beach pools lobby around-the-clock security infinity pool There are several foreign quot…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$214,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 55
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$1,08M
The luxurious pool villas with "Modern Luxury" style. Proximity to the reservoir and location among lush greenery create the atmosphere of tranquility for every residence. Features private swimming pool with a jacuzzi parking for 4-5 cars around-the-clock security fitness room kids' pool …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of quality villas with around-the-clock security, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$435,345
Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Classy elegance with design, thinking about every detail of living. Designed to serve the needs of use in all functions, to connect happiness and family engagement. Quality society and privacy with privilege only 29 units on a …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a garden near the beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$146,541
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic sea view. The residence features a security system, an underground parking, a swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a garden. Facilities and equipment in the house Modern kitchen Wardrobes Air conditioning Location and nearby infrast…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Residential complex First class new residential complex with wellness infrastructure in Pattaya, Banglamung, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$111,013
A unique residential complex with a Japanese theme of SPA and wellness in the heart of Pattaya, just 1 km from the main attractions and beaches. This is a low-rise project focused on wellness and a harmonious lifestyle, among the amenities of which are a full-size SPA with onsen baths, a fit…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex Apartments in a first-class residential complex near Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$143,534
A luxury high-rise condominium located in the centre of Jomtien beach. It gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development. Enjoy commanding sea views fr…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 46
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$57,310
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Area 24–51 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, b…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 26.5
57,310 – 2,18M
Apartment 2 rooms
50.5
117,768
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Apartment building PRISTINE PARK III
Pattaya City, Thailand
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Инвестиционная возможность! Престижные апартаменты в живописном районе Джомтьен ! Рассрочка! Расстояние до пляжа: 1700 м! Апартаменты сдаются с отделкой, электрикой, полной меблировкой и бытовой техникой, кондиционерами, кухонным гарнитуром, сантехникой. PRISTINE PARK III - предл…