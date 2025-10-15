  1. Realting.com
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE

Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$63,260
12/11/2025
$63,260
20/03/2024
$51,390
;
15
ID: 16317
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/11/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Chon Buri Province
  • Region
    Klet Kaeo
  • Town
    Bang Sare

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Location on the map

Bang Sare, Thailand

You are viewing
Residential complex BREEZE BEACHSIDE
Bang Sare, Thailand
from
$63,260
