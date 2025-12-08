  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Pla Lai
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$133,505
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Unique opportunity for investors: luxury apartments in the heart of Jomtien with high yield!Rental yield: up to 8%Installments available!Full furnishings!Distance to the beach: only 500 meters!AQUAROUS is designed to meet the needs of all families. It offers conveniences for all ages. Here y…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Residential complex CITY GARDEN TROPICANA
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$77,800
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Luxurious 5 star life on Wongamat beach in tropical style This luxurious condominium from the experienced developer of the Global Top Group consists of 188 modern apartments in a charming tropical area. Exotic theme is continued in the design of stunning lobby, lush and picturesque gardens …
VIP REALTY CLUB
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Apartment building SECRET GARDEN
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$116,866
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of stylish villas with swimming pools, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$690,295
The quality project from "Baan Mae Villa". Luxurious and stylish villas with "Modern Luxury Nordic" design. Completed amenities on the great location. Enjoy beautiful garden views from large doors and windows. Living area with hight ceiling, large balcony and individual bathrooms. Features …
TRANIO
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Residential complex ORIGIN PATTAYA
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,635
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%! Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is perfect for long-term rental! Instalments available! The apartments are f…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$75,545
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Residential complex ONCE WONGAMAT
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$202,664
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 56
Unique offer for investors: luxury apartments in the prestigious Wongamat area, providing stable income and high growth potential!Guaranteed income of 6% for three years!Once is a luxury condominium that combines the convenience and service of a five-star hotel.Facilities: covered parking, r…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a kids' club and picturesque views, Pattaya, Thailand
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$536,410
A luxury high-rise condominium in one of Pratumnak’s most sought-after areas. 275 luxury fully furnished residences allow their owners to enjoy 5-star living, with world-class facilities. The complex infrastructure: gardens gym lobby swimming pools jacuzzi kids' pool restaurant and bar cine…
TRANIO
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Residential complex City Garden Tropicana
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$79,101
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%;…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$65,583
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 23–64 m²
18 real estate properties 18
Olympus is a whole new way of life with restaurants, cafes, and shops conveniently located in a residential complex along with the amenities that you will enjoy and need right at your doorstep. The complex is a center for a healthy lifestyle, with a sauna, a gym on the roof of each of the…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.5 – 64.1
69,860 – 113,457
Apartment 2 rooms
39.1 – 39.2
111,206
Studio apartment
23.2
65,583
Geo Estate
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$214,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 55
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
$76,639
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 8
Area 33–77 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Stylish and comfortable complex, in a tropical style for recreation and permanent residence. Project in the northern and respectable area of Pattaya - Wongamat. This area is known for its clean and calm beach, next to it is the most beautiful work of architecture - the Temple of Truth. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.9 – 49.2
76,639 – 156,116
Apartment 2 rooms
76.6
212,886
Geo Estate
