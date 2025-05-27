  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Tel-Aviv District

Tel-Aviv
29
Bat Yam
4
Ramat Gan
2
Tel Aviv Subdistrict
37
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
New on the market! Beautiful apartment in a new and quality project in the heart of Ramat Gan. Why is this apartment so special? •76 m2 perfectly arranged •Large 12.5 m2 terrace - perfect for sunny breakfasts! •High floor - panoramic view of the city •Façade overlooking Haroeh Street - natur…
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon).. On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38. Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows. Miklat in the building. Perfect for living or a…
Residential quarter Un batiment eclectique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,45M
This exceptional property, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, is a historic and eclectic building originally designed in 1926 by Yehuda Magidovich, the city's first chief engineer and key figure in its architectural heritage. Recognized as part of the White Town of Tel Aviv and designated for…
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Beautiful new apartments, 5 pieces 127 m2 . . Elevators . Terrace of 12 m2. . Open view . Private parking. . Air conditioning 10 minutes walk from the tram
Residential quarter Exquisite luxury apartment by the beach
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,55M
This modern 3-bedroom designer apartment offers a prime location on one of the most prestigious streets in Tel Aviv, overlooking the sea shore and beautiful beach promenade. With 170m2 of living space and a spacious 200m2 terrace, this apartment provides an ideal setting for enjoying breatht…
Residential quarter Magnifique duplex rez de jardin rue ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,47M
Beautiful ground floor duplex in a new building in Ben Gurion near the sea and Dizengoff! Floor 1: 2 bedrooms including a mamad, living room with equipped kitchen and balcony of 12m2. Floor 0: master bedroom with exit to a beautiful private garden of 100m2 Parking and cellar
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Exclusive. 4 rooms in the south of Tel Aviv 5th floor with a area of 110 m2 13 m2 terrace. It consists of 3 bedrooms including a suite parental with bathroom and dressing room + 1 parking lot in basement, school, shops and gardens children at the foot of the building. 2 lifts including 1 shabbatic
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces de 83m2 entierement renove et vendu meuble a 2min de la mer dans une rue calme avec grand jardin privatif
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
For sale, beautiful 3 rooms Dov Hoz Street, located between Gordon Street and Frishman Street, 2 steps from the sea and Dizengoff. This very central little street is very sought after for its calm and greenery. A community centre with children's gan, playground and coffee is located 1 minute…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,74M
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED, Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East One bathroom + 2 Wc Rare product Don't miss it!
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator R…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire etage haut avec vue
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$800,565
Herzl Street near Salame Street Recent building 3 pieces 57m2 9m2 balcony Parking Cave Open view 2850000
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues. Located in a quiet street, this …
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,67M
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dressing room • 1 bathroom, 1 toilet • Fully furnished • 90 m2 + 100 m2 • Private garden with swimming pool • Private parking Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us for more i…
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
MAGNIFIC 3 PARTS CURRENT IN CONSTRUCTION IN THE THREE BASEL TELE AVIV QUARTER. HIGH STANDARD BENEFITS; DELIVERY IN 10 MONTHS. HIGH PLAFOUNDS OF 2.9M; DELIVERY IN 10 MONTHS, SOLD WITH A CAVE
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,49M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively streets of Bograshov district, this duplex offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and serenity. 5 pieces 4 rooms 2 bathrooms 3 toilets 4th and 5th floor 135 m2 living space + 58 m2…
Residential quarter Beau deux pieces renove a proximite du parc de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$474,721
THREE TWO 60M PIECES RENOVATED WITH VIEW ON BAT YAM PARK. 3rd Floor. CALME NEAR ECOLES, TRANSPORT AND TRADE. PINOUI BINOUI SIGNATURE PROJECT
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Rachi Street Tel-Aviv 5th floor (last floor) Duplex 83 m2 built (measured) Balconies 24 square meters 4 rooms 2.5 bathrooms renovated
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Exclusive to Herzliya! Superb 5-room apartment for sale ???? Location: Hahasharon Street, Herzliya Area: 125m2 + terrace Sukkah of 15m2 Building: Modern, built in 2021 Parking Space Price: 4,290,000 Looking for the perfect house in Herzliya? This exclusive 5-room apartment offers a modern …
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble agreable bien agence
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$856,745
In a beautiful building near the Florentine district, district in the heart of ESSOR 3 room apartment, new on the 5th floor with elevator and beautiful terrace Parking Very well arranged not to miss!
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Ad…
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse a louer rue shalom aleicheim
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,197
Superb penthouse for rent on Shalom Aleichem Street – Tel Aviv In a new building well maintained, an apartment facing the quiet street and unobstructed view! 130 m2 built 3 spacious rooms 2 bathrooms elevator Covered parking in the garage Includes electrical appliances and cabinets A brigh…
Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,161
A new apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the urban strip. Located on a high floor of one of the most intriguing developments - the 32-storey Aura Pivko luxury tower in Bat Yam, with its impressive list of features and amenities. Located just 200 metres from the light metr…
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea! Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem! ✅ Mamad ✅ Elevator ✅ Double bathroom ✅ High ceilings ✅ A balcony of 12 square meters ✅ High …
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover bon emplacement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Very good location for this 4 pieces. Large living room. large bedrooms. Two terraces. l one of 8 m2 from the living room a second of 2 m2 from the bedroom. miklat A revival
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,47M
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General …
Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
This is a brand new apartment in the sought after area of Ramat Aviv Gimel. Located in a 19-story tower on Ahimeir Street, this apartment offers 85 m2 of living space with a terrace of 15 m2. Designed by architect Avner Yashar, the tower features upscale amenities such as an outdoor swimming…
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement neuf vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$811,801
MAGNIFIC ATTENDANCE NINE OF THREE PIES VIEWED SEA. BEAUTIFUL 10M TERRASS. EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION IN ALL TRADES, SYNAGOGY, ECOLES, CHILD JARDINS, RESTAURANTS
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$828,655
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 47 m2 with balcony 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Residential quarter Affaire
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$237,361
Small apartment near university and hospital Caretaker, Lobby, Shops, Parking, Laundry, Billiards 4 elevators, a shabbat elevator
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings, 3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony, 1st floor (like a 2nd floor) elevator, Miklat
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$955,060
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
