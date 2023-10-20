Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
;
2
ID: 33570
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In the BSR project Sarona New for exclusive sale Superb 4-room apartment with stunning views of Sarona Park 103 m2 + sunny terrace of 9 m2 21st floor South and east orientation Mamad Underground parking Luxury gym, residential club, security system and prestigious entrance hall Planned delivery: end 2025

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

