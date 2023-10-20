Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
02/04/2025
$1,53M
23/12/2024
$1,52M
;
ID: 23377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

MAGNIFIC 3 PARTS CURRENT IN CONSTRUCTION IN THE THREE BASEL TELE AVIV QUARTER. HIGH STANDARD BENEFITS; DELIVERY IN 10 MONTHS. HIGH PLAFOUNDS OF 2.9M; DELIVERY IN 10 MONTHS, SOLD WITH A CAVE

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

