  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  Residential quarter Super opportunite dernier terrain a vendre a hertzelya ayeroka

Residential quarter Super opportunite dernier terrain a vendre a hertzelya ayeroka

Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
3
ID: 33479
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

super opportunistic last land for sale in hertzelya ayeroka. 560 m2 .Private land very well located , close to Raanana , schools , synagogues , shops possibility to build 2 cottages or a large villa Don't let that opportunity pass and call me

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Super opportunite dernier terrain a vendre a hertzelya ayeroka
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,66M
