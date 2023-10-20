Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
In the Sea Park district of Bat Yam, a modern and new area in a luxury building, a very well invested apartment, including an elegant design, luxurious wooden parquet, a fully equipped and modern kitchen, underfloor heating, smart toilets, wall cabinets. It is sold with all the furniture. Come with your luggage. The apartment is currently rented for 11,000 shekels per month. Building with 24-hour security guard, gym and event room. The apartment comes with 2 parking spaces and a storage room.
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
