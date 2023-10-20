  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26159
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the Sea Park district of Bat Yam, a modern and new area in a luxury building, a very well invested apartment, including an elegant design, luxurious wooden parquet, a fully equipped and modern kitchen, underfloor heating, smart toilets, wall cabinets. It is sold with all the furniture. Come with your luggage. The apartment is currently rented for 11,000 shekels per month. Building with 24-hour security guard, gym and event room. The apartment comes with 2 parking spaces and a storage room.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,071
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$8,15M
Residential quarter Immeuble a louer en plein centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$151,686
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$814,610
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand haut standing investi luxueux magnifique proche de l
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,40M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces vue har abayit
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces vue har abayit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
EXCLUSIVITY - FOR SALES- Jerusalem, City Centre Luxury building with lobby, 24/7 caretaker, 4 Shabbat elevators and reception room. ✨ Beautiful 3-room 83 m2 with balcony offering stunning views of the Old Town and Har Habayit! Top-of-the-range open-plan kitchen, spacious living room, master…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!! Its characteristics: - 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2, - A luxu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,23M
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively streets of Bograshov district, this duplex offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and serenity. 5 pieces 4 rooms 2 bathrooms 3 toilets 4th and 5th floor 135 m2 living space + 58 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications