  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
;
6
ID: 33610
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a developing Tel Aviv district. Details of the property Interior area: 116 m2 Outdoor spaces: two balconies totalling 14 m2 Total number of pieces : 4 Floor: 3rd with elevator Chambers: 3 Bathrooms : 2 Secured room (Mamad) Private parking Private storage compartment/space Multiple exhibitions offering excellent natural brightness Premium Real Estate Licence No. 31928721 Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret
Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret
Tiberias, Israel
from
$3,51M
Property details: Located in Poriya Illit (84, Derech HaMetzuk), this unique two-and-a-half-year property is a rare pearl, nestled only 15 metres from the cliff. Area: Land of 400 m2 + 360 m2 of lawn (protected green space) extending to the edge of the precipice. Built surface area: 250 m2…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,897
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
Exceptional apartment of 289 m2 with a terrace of 34 m2, located in one of the most sought after residential complexes of Ramat Aviv HaHadasha. Enjoying an open sea view from the 6th floor and a triple exposure, this property offers a bright and elegant living environment. The space includes…
Real estate Israel
