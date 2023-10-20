  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center

Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
20/02/2026
$2,16M
07/04/2025
$1,94M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 25682
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment New 4 Rooms with Terrace – Close to the Dizengoff Center Recently built apartment in a privileged location, a few minutes walk from the beach and the lively centre of Tel Aviv. • 4 rooms, 92 m2 • Spacious sunny terrace of 15 m2 • Living room with open kitchen • Parental suite with private bathroom • Secure room (Mamad) and another room • Additional bathroom and guest toilet • 3rd floor on 6 with elevator • Private parking Ideal for living or investing! Price: 6,900,000 Price per m2: 63,302

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Residential quarter Endroit calme
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Duplex penthouse High-end finishes Parking New building This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment fro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
FOR SALE - ALL JUSTY LIVRED APARTMENT 3 PARTS IN HEART OF NEVE TZEDEK 64 m2 living space + two balconies (5.05 m2 and 6.05 m2) 1st floor high 2 bedrooms slept including a mamad 1 bathroom 2 balconies North-West exposure Robotic private parking Exceptional location: 2 minutes from Rothschild…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,71M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications