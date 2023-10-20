  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca

Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca

Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33448
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$172
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
**Exceptional opportunity for only 8 days** (Signature until 31/12/2025) 4 room apartment ideal for families! Boulevard Nordau, Old North ???? *RAYK Group Quality Project* Exclusive ????? ✨ 116 m2 living space ✨ Sun terrace of 10 m2 ✨ 4 pieces with optimal layout ✨ Private parking space…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
For sale In the beautiful Betsalel complex with gym and guard Close to the beach, shuk and Sheinkin 2 rooms very spacious 60m2 Very nice balcony of 8m2 4th floor with elevator Underland parking 4.800.000 Nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications