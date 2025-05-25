  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Ramat Gan

Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
New on the market! Beautiful apartment in a new and quality project in the heart of Ramat Gan. Why is this apartment so special? •76 m2 perfectly arranged •Large 12.5 m2 terrace - perfect for sunny breakfasts! •High floor - panoramic view of the city •Façade overlooking Haroeh Street - natur…
Residential quarter Affaire
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$237,361
Small apartment near university and hospital Caretaker, Lobby, Shops, Parking, Laundry, Billiards 4 elevators, a shabbat elevator
