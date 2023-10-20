Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New for exclusive sale!
30 Sheinkin Street
(Yohanan Hasandler Street corner)
Exceptional goods
Bright 2 bedroom apartment renovated with optimal arrangement!
64 m2 living space + 4 m2 of sunny terrace
Second floor
In a luxury building with elevator!
The apartment includes a bedroom with a king-size bed, a spacious bathroom, a laundry room and a fully equipped kitchen.
Carpentry and custom parquet throughout the apartment.
Comes fully furnished!
Orientation: South and West
Parking in the residence
Storage space of 11 m2 (Accessible by lift)
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return