Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,76M
ID: 33400
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

New for exclusive sale! 30 Sheinkin Street (Yohanan Hasandler Street corner) Exceptional goods Bright 2 bedroom apartment renovated with optimal arrangement! 64 m2 living space + 4 m2 of sunny terrace Second floor In a luxury building with elevator! The apartment includes a bedroom with a king-size bed, a spacious bathroom, a laundry room and a fully equipped kitchen. Carpentry and custom parquet throughout the apartment. Comes fully furnished! Orientation: South and West Parking in the residence Storage space of 11 m2 (Accessible by lift)

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
