  4. Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
05/03/2025
$1,21M
15/02/2025
$1,26M
06/01/2025
$1,23M
;
5
ID: 24361
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings, 3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony, 1st floor (like a 2nd floor) elevator, Miklat

Location on the map

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Other complexes
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Residential quarter Prix exceptionnel une maison de reve dans le quartier residentiel recherche de neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,40M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!! Its characteristics: - 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2, - A luxu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 5 pieces 113m2 terrasse 12m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New apartment, 113m2 furniture Bayit Vegan Jerusalem no work has been planned 5 rooms of 113m2 with 12m2 terrace on the 1st floor in a new building of 7 floors with 3 exhibitions. 2 years old, located in Ouziel street near tram, shops, schools and park. , Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
In the heart of the Bekaa, in an Arab house and pastoral street, ground floor 4.5 rooms, spacious, many storage, partially furnished, garden (about 60 m2)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications