  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
08/07/2025
$1,33M
29/04/2025
$1,40M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25811
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This charming and bright European-style apartment offers a comfortable living environment in an ideal location. With an area of 89 m2, it is located on the 3rd and top floor of a renovated and well maintained building. It includes three carefully designed rooms: a spacious living room, a semi-open kitchen with central island, two comfortable bedrooms and a modern bathroom. Located in a quiet and sought after area of the city centre, the apartment is just steps away from major attractions such as the Dizengoff shopping centre, Dizengoff Square, promenade and beach. Thanks to its three air orientations, the apartment enjoys abundant natural light throughout the day, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. It also has access to a shared roof terrace with panoramic views of the greenery, an air-proof shelter in the building for more security and an elevator being installed. This property is an exceptional opportunity for those looking for an elegant and convenient living space in a privileged urban location. For more information or to plan a visit, do not hesitate to contact us.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement familial de tres haut standing au bord de la reserve naturelle de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$828,655
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux magnifique projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$19,663
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,54M
In the heart of the Bekaa, in an Arab house and pastoral street, ground floor 4.5 rooms, spacious, many storage, partially furnished, garden (about 60 m2)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,236
Villa 180 meters + 150 meters outdoor spaces 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Parking furnished Parking in Waldorf 11000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
In the heart of Talbiey very beautiful 4 pieces of 75 m2 inscribed with exit on garden of 30 m2 . quiet and residential street .partly furnished . In process of Pinouy Binouy which means that each owner has signed for the destruction of the building with the aim of a new reconstruction with …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications