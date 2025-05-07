  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement neuf avec vue panoramique dans une tour de luxe a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,161
A new apartment with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the urban strip. Located on a high floor of one of the most intriguing developments - the 32-storey Aura Pivko luxury tower in Bat Yam, with its impressive list of features and amenities. Located just 200 metres from the light metr…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Beau deux pieces renove a proximite du parc de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$474,721
THREE TWO 60M PIECES RENOVATED WITH VIEW ON BAT YAM PARK. 3rd Floor. CALME NEAR ECOLES, TRANSPORT AND TRADE. PINOUI BINOUI SIGNATURE PROJECT
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement neuf vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$811,801
MAGNIFIC ATTENDANCE NINE OF THREE PIES VIEWED SEA. BEAUTIFUL 10M TERRASS. EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION IN ALL TRADES, SYNAGOGY, ECOLES, CHILD JARDINS, RESTAURANTS
Real estate Israel
