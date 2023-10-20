  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir

Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
20/02/2026
$1,98M
15/05/2025
$1,77M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 25983
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on Pinsker Street, this apartment is just steps from the beach, shopping centres, restaurants and everything the city has to offer. - 81 m2 net _ 2 bedrooms _ 2 bathrooms – Sun terrace of 7 m2 – 4th high floor – Triple exposure – Lift – Parking – Mamad – Tofes 4 obtained Price: 6,300,000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
You are viewing
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications