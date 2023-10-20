  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Top affaire

Residential quarter Top affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
;
Residential quarter Top affaire
1
ID: 33466
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

