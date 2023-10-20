  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,11M
20/02/2026
$1,11M
27/05/2025
$997,195
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer
ID: 26179
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

In the Ramat Hanasi district of Bat Yam, just 19 minutes from the sea, 3 minutes from the shopping centre and 3 minutes from the tram. Excellent location for traditionalists. The 18-year-old building includes an elevator for the Sabbath. Sun terrace and sea view. Large 5 1/2 room apartment.

Bat Yam, Israel
