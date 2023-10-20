  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 33429
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale in exclusivite rue Antigonus, near the park hayarkon and kikar Milano Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated. 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Decage view and very bright.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Immeuble luxueux tres beau 3 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,292
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter Super opportunite dernier terrain a vendre a hertzelya ayeroka
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Show all Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Herzliya, Israel
from
$16,46M
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfort at the highest level. Located in the peaceful and pastoral area of Herzliya B, close to the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu, it enjoys a privileged location in one of the city's most popular areas. In ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Show all Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the heart of the most beautiful and prestigious district of Tel Aviv, on the very popular street Neve Shalom, a 5-minute walk from the train station and the sea. A rare house with spectacular beauty awaits…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Show all Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Residential quarter Duplex de standing dans le vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious li…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications