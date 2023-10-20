  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33482
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vnendre 35 pieces
Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$705,375
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$564,300
In a small building on Hertzl street in the popular district of Ein Sara in Nahariya Dupleix .. as a small villa, including, * on the ground floor: bright living room, 2 bedrooms with terrace access * Upstairs: 2 spacious rooms, Master suite with shower and terrace access of about 20 m2 * So…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications