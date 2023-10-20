  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 33727
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located on the very popular Bograshov street, just 2 minutes walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning Rooms: 3 spacious and functional rooms Balcony: small balcony ideal for your morning coffees or a reading area Bathroom: modern, tastefully renovated Main assets Searched location, in the heart of Tel Aviv's urban life A few steps from the beach, promenade and shopping streets Lively environment, close to cafes, restaurants and art galleries Excellent rental potential in one of the city's most sought-after areas

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces dans un projet neuf rue louis marshall a cote de kikar milano
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces barnea proche commerces et la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Show all Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
BZH Exclusive in one of the flagship projects of the seaside, 'Hof Halavan de Hadera! The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a dream apartment in a very high standing building in front of the sea! Characteristics: ⭐️ 3 bedroom apartment (87 m2), ⭐️ On the 12th floor out…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter baka maison arabe
Residential quarter baka maison arabe
Residential quarter baka maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,70M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications