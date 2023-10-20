  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33571
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive new to Bnei Moshe 14 6th floor, open view, 4 spacious rooms, lift and parking in Tabu, sunny terrace and common room Apartment of about 103 m2 with 8 m2 additional sunny terrace offering unobstructed views Complete architectural design and renovation (carpentry, parquet floors, Ziv kitchen, mosquito nets, etc.) Bright, elegant and spacious Individual parking in Tabu and visitor's square Well maintained building: underfloor heating, hot water 24/7 mamad upstairs and common shelter Quality living environment and schools nearby

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$768,075
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Top affaire
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Show all Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
EXCLUSIVENESS – Bright and spacious apartment! Baron Hirsch, Kiryat Moshe neighbourhood, Jerusalem ✨ Nine, nine, nine! ✨For sale: beautiful 5-room apartment, after the expansion of the TAMA 38. Area: 93 m2 gross + terrace Sukkah Bright apartment with 3 exhibitions Spacious and well arra…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications