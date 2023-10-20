  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$573,705
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33710
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BAT YAM - In an ideal location, just 100 meters from the beach and the popular promenade of the city! Located in a quiet street – Jabotinsky street Beautiful building well maintained with digicode and shelter Apartment of 2.5 rooms of approximately 65 m2 1st floor on 7 with elevator Apartment renovated and pleasant, very bright and quiet! Fantastic location: about 50 meters from the light tram and 100 meters from the seafront! The apartment is rented and is suitable for both living there and for an investment!

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$573,705
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Show all Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$705,375
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,555
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,11M
Beautiful 5-room apartment for sale in Ashdod in a very popular residence in "Youd Bet", sunny south facing with an unobstructed view. A cellar and a private parking lot complete this exceptional property
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications