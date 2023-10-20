  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya
  4. Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia

Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia

Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33409
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment of 4 rooms close to Reichmann University. Miklat in the building. Sitting on a very pleasant street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent.

Location on the map

Herzliya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Residential quarter Super opportunite dernier terrain a vendre a hertzelya ayeroka
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
You are viewing
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Top affaire
Residential quarter Top affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Excellent deal in a new building Close to the light tram, with a magnificent view Beautiful terrace Close to all shops An opportunity not to be missed!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications