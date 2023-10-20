  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse

Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,57M
;
10
ID: 33926
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

In a modern stranding tower of Bat Yam 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

