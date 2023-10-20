  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
;
9
ID: 33428
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
For sale in the Bavli district 20 Herzog Street On the 10th floor of a well-maintained building. Unobstructed view and exceptional brightness. 4 pieces of 117 m2 that can be converted into 5. A parental suite and many storage facilities. Very spacious stay, ideal for a family. Triple ventilation. Hot water 24/7. Piece secures upstairs and another miklat in the basement. Parking space in the common parking lot.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$648,945
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Other complexes
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
THREE THREE PIECES IN SIZE OF AN IMMEUBLE RECENT BEL. INCLUDE A BALCONY IN THE SALON AND A TERRASS IN THE ROOM. 5th STYLE WITH PARKING. NEAR ALL COFFEE AND AVERAGE TRADE
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Stop business Apartment 3 rooms in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price.Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
4 room apartment very spacious in the area of agamim avrc terrace soucca
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications