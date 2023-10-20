  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking

Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
10
ID: 33394
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
New for exclusive sale! 9 Professor Shor Street In a new real estate program signed Adam Shuster Spacious 4 room apartment Living area of 98 m2 + sun terrace of 12 m2! 4th floor (building with 2 elevators) The apartment is very bright thanks to its large windows. Renovated kitchen. The apartment overlooks the peaceful Epstein alley. Orientation: East and North. Private parking space. Underground parking. Cellar of 4 m2.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Realting.com
