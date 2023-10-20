  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33613
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located on Frishman Street, a minute's walk from the sea, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. The very sought after street offers immediate access to beaches, cafes, restaurants and prestigious hotels, while remaining pleasant to live. In a renovated building with a miklat, the 3-room apartment develops a generous surface of 95 m2. Located on the 6th floor with elevator, it enjoys three orientations north, west and south, ensuring a beautiful brightness. An indoor terrace offers a partial sea view. A rare property, ideal for main residence, foot-to-earth or heritage investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona hashofet haim cohen
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$564,300
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite pour un magnifique appartement de 4 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Located on the very popular Bograshov street, just 2 minutes walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, A new high-end project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 4 rooms floor 1, 92m2 + 12m2 terrace with 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Pl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications