  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Herzliya

New buildings for sale in Herzliya

apartments
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,88M
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee
Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,949
In the new district of Hertzliya, Ecological and Modern Discover this bright and spacious apartment located in the brand new district of Hertzliya, a place where modernity and respect for the environment meet. This apartment of 100 m2, with 20 m2 of private terrace, offers a pleasant and ser…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Exclusive to Herzliya! Superb 5-room apartment for sale ???? Location: Hahasharon Street, Herzliya Area: 125m2 + terrace Sukkah of 15m2 Building: Modern, built in 2021 Parking Space Price: 4,290,000 Looking for the perfect house in Herzliya? This exclusive 5-room apartment offers a modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go