  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 33780
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement meuble centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$586,245
Residential quarter Natanya south beach confort et Elegance duplex meuble avec vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,70M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Show all Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$736,725
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Show all Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$498,465
at the marina, 1 minute from the beach, very nice business 3 room apartment of 60 m2 with terrace of 12 m2 with a very nice sea view underground parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
In the heart of the sought after district of Florentine, in a street in full urban renewal and close to cafes, restaurants, transport and the future metro, discover this apartment ideal for living or investing. Characteristics of the property • 2 pieces • 17m2 outdoor terrace • 3rd floor wi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications